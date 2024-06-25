More than one-third of first time Ontario homebuyers get help with down payments. A new report suggests the gifts average $128K
More than one-third of first-time homebuyers in Ontario are getting help with their down payment and the average gift now tops $100,000, according to a report from CIBC.
In a report released on Tuesday, CIBC economists Benjamin Tal and Katherine Judge said that approximately 36 per cent of first time homebuyers in the province are using gifts to cover all or a potion of their down payments.
That is five per cent more than the national average and represents a jump from a similar study in 2021, which found that roughly 31 per cent of first time homebuyers in Ontario were receiving gifts for down payments.
The bank says that the average gift received by first time homebuyers in Ontario is now up to $128,000 and trails only British Columbia, where the average first time homebuyer gift amount is $204,000.
The Ontario number has risen by 52 per cent over the last five years, according to the bank.
In B.C., the number has surged by 90 per cent.
“Importantly, this phenomenon is helping to mitigate the bite of housing inflation for buyers, but unfortunately it is also contributing to a widening of the already wide wealth gap in Canada,” the report states.
The average price of a Toronto home was $1,165,691 in May, which actually represented a 2.5 per cent decline from this time last year.
However, higher interest rates have pushed up the cost of borrowing and have deteriorated affordability.
The CIBC report notes that “homebuyers relying on a wealth transfer from their parents in order to purchase a home is becoming the norm,” especially in the country’s most expensive real estate markets.
It also suggests that the phenomenon could be translating into higher prices.
“It’s no surprise that gift amounts have a strong correlation with home prices, although gifts have continued to increase despite the drop in home prices seen since 2021,” the report states. “While the benchmark home price has fallen by 14 per cent since its COVID-era peak, prices are still 33 per cent above pre-COVID levels and that means that gifts have risen faster than home prices over that period.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
'Truly a great British Columbian': Former B.C. premier John Horgan has cancer again
Former B.C. premier and current Canadian ambassador to Germany John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
Pre-med students can't take MCAT in Quebec because of Bill 96
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
Workers rescued after swing stage ropes break outside 56th floor of downtown Toronto hotel
Two workers have been rescued after some of the ropes holding up a swing stage atop a soaring downtown Toronto hotel broke.
Cup Noodles serves up notoriously poisonous pufferfish
Pufferfish is regarded as a luxury in Japan and a meal featuring the potentially poisonous delicacy can easily cost up to 20,000 yen (US$125) at high-end restaurants.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault
Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.
Canadians feel the pinch at grocery store as food inflation ticks higher for first time in nearly a year
Higher grocery prices continue to wallop Canadian household budgets, with food inflation ticking higher in May for the first time in nearly a year.
Judge alters Trump's gag order, letting him talk about witnesses, jury after hush money conviction
A Manhattan judge on Tuesday modified Donald Trump's gag order, freeing the former president to comment publicly about witnesses and jurors in the hush money criminal trial that led to his felony conviction, but keeping others connected to the case off limits until he is sentenced July 11.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Appeal rejected, hazing abuse class-action lawsuit against QMJHL to go ahead
The Quebec Court of Appeal has rejected a challenge to the authorization of a class-action lawsuit that alleges hazing abuse in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.
-
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections for Montreal cyclists
Researchers out of McGill University say there is a critical need for safer cycling infrastructure around certain intersections in Montreal after pinpointing 10 troubling spots in a recent survey.
-
Teen dies after being hit riding e-scooter in Montreal
The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Montreal on Monday has succumbed to his injuries.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters battle blaze in south end auto shop
Ottawa firefighters are on scene of a major fire in the city's south end.
-
Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault
Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.
-
Wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 in Kingston, Ont. injures 2
Ontario Provincial Police say two people were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
-
Another murder-suicide involving intimate partner violence in the Sault
The two bodies found at a Sault Ste. Marie home last month have been deemed a murder-suicide in another tragic case of intimate partner violence in the city, police say.
-
General store in Kenora park ‘total loss’ following blaze
The general store at Kenora’s Anciniabe RV Park and Campground is a complete loss after a noon-hour fire on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Proud Waterloo Region father celebrates son's Stanley Cup win
Many people in Waterloo Region and beyond were watching Monday night’s Stanley Cup game on the edge of their seats.
-
124 arrests made, 177 stolen vehicles worth $10 million recovered by Ontario carjacking task force
A provincial task force charged with probing carjackings in Ontario says it has made 124 arrests and recovered 177 stolen vehicles valued at over $10 million.
-
Kitchener, Ont. family demands justice after SIU clears police in fatal shooting
The family of Kitchener, Ont. man said he was suffering from a schizophrenic episode, and desperately needed help, the night he was fatally shot by an officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
London
-
'Flames 20 feet in the sky': Arson suspected as vacant CN Rail building in St. Thomas catches fire
A vacant building known to be the home of vagrants in St. Thomas has gone up in flames. On Monday night around 11 p.m. the St. Thomas Fire Department was called to an abandoned building belonging to CN Rail at the north end of St. Catharine Street.
-
Trees topple in some London neighbourhoods after brief storm blows through
CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said sunshine will start your Tuesday, 'A nice mix of sun and cloud, winds picking up out of the south as we head into the afternoon.'
-
Nuclear waste safety case on display at GTA demo centre
Jeff Binns is one of many scientists who has spent the past two decades trying to come up with the safest way to keep Canada’s most radioactive waste safe for the next million years.
Windsor
-
Video appears to show vehicle T-boned by school bus at red light
Three students were on a school bus that allegedly ran a red light, colliding with an SUV passing through an intersection on June 19.
-
Windsor business fined $35,000 for 'discrimination and reprisal' of Indigenous transgender woman
The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has agreed Mad Wax Windsor Inc. “profoundly affected” a transgender woman for failing to provide a leg wax and taking the story to the media.
-
Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Erie
Essex OPP Marine Unit members have recovered the body of a missing swimmer.
Barrie
-
Emotions high as family confronts Aurora man convicted of killing his wife
The Aurora man convicted in the death of his wife sat in a courtroom on Tuesday while his family gave emotional victim impact statements ahead of his sentencing.
-
Barrie police seek suspect wanted for possible hate crime
Images of a suspect connected to a possible hate crime were released by Barrie police this week in hopes someone will recognize him.
-
Suspended driver arrested after abandoning crash scene in Huntsville
Police charged a Huntsville man with several charges, including impaired and dangerous driving, after finding an abandoned car in a ditch with significant damage.
Winnipeg
-
General store in Kenora park ‘total loss’ following blaze
The general store at Kenora’s Anciniabe RV Park and Campground is a complete loss after a noon-hour fire on Tuesday.
-
Toddler, baby among victims in random bear spray attack: Winnipeg police
Eight people, including a toddler and a baby, were randomly hit with bear spray while walking near the University of Winnipeg, police say.
-
Paul Maurice, a hockey lifer, now has a Stanley Cup. And it was worth the wait
Paul Maurice was once the last player picked in the NHL draft. An afterthought, almost. He never made it to the league as a player. And there were many times when he wondered if his name would ever be on the Stanley Cup. Wonder no more.
Atlantic
-
Despite soggy start to the week, Maritimes still mostly below average for June rain
Rain totals reported at several weather station sites across the Maritimes are below 30-year climate averages.
-
Construction woes continue during peak season in downtown Sydney, N.S.
Street construction in downtown Sydney, N.S., continues into the busy summer months.
-
NSLC made $874M in 2023-2024 fiscal year
The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation’s sales went up nearly two per cent in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, netting $874.5 million.
N.L.
-
Water bombers dousing Labrador fires halted by thunderstorms, but rain is coming
Crews are building fire lines and using industrial sprinklers to protect a central Labrador town from wildfires, though a thunderstorm temporarily halted a fleet of water bombers on Monday.
-
Princess Anne's planned trip to Newfoundland cancelled following injury
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Wildfire near Churchill Falls in Labrador stable, but weather not co-operating
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Edmonton
-
Police report few arrests despite 33,000 at Oilers Stanley Cup Game7 watch party
Edmonton Oilers fans didn’t get the Stanley Cup, but numbers from police suggest they would qualify for the NHL’s Lady Byng Trophy.
-
'I'm heartbroken': Edmonton Oilers fan reactions to disappointing Game 7 result
Oilers fans have felt many highs and lows throughout this season and adding on a loss after Game 7 has left many upset, but proud of how far the team went from nearly being swept in the final series.
-
30,000 free consolation pizzas to be handed out to Oilers fans on Wednesday
Boston Pizza has announced it will deliver free consolation pizza to Oilers fans later this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor expects 'positive news' on water main repair timeline
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says residents came very close to the threshold water use on Monday, but that some 'positive news' is expected Tuesday afternoon about the water main repair timeline.
-
Section of Stoney Trail closed after man hit by vehicle
A section of Stoney Trail by the airport was closed for several hours after an incident involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
-
Emaciated bear cub found wandering Alberta town released back into wild
A southern Alberta wildlife clinic has released a bear back into the wild after the animal was found wandering through the town of Westlock last Halloween.
Regina
-
Here's how storm warnings and alerts are sent out in Sask, according to Environment Canada
Many residents across Saskatchewan noted the flood of emergency alerts during Sunday's wave of thunderstorms. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Terri Lang explains how those watches and warnings are sent out to the public.
-
'I just really like the sport': Meet the 90-year-old local slo-pitch player still living out his passion
Bill Neald is still living out his passion of playing baseball at the age of 90 in Regina’s Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League.
-
Police use of force in Regina on the rise, statistics show
Regina Police Service (RPS) statistics show officer use of force is on the rise.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate suing the city over housing accelerator fund requirements
Pressure is increasing at city hall over a looming decision on the federal housing accelerator fund.
-
Here's how storm warnings and alerts are sent out in Sask, according to Environment Canada
Many residents across Saskatchewan noted the flood of emergency alerts during Sunday's wave of thunderstorms. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Terri Lang explains how those watches and warnings are sent out to the public.
-
Saskatoon central library project kicks off
Saskatoon's new central library is officially taking shape.
Vancouver
-
'Truly a great British Columbian': Former B.C. premier John Horgan has cancer again
Former B.C. premier and current Canadian ambassador to Germany John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
-
Pembina, B.C. First Nation give green light to multibillion-dollar LNG project
Pembina Pipeline Corp. and the Haisla First Nation say they have made a final investment decision that will see them go ahead with their proposed US$4-billion Cedar LNG project off the B.C. coast.
-
B.C. Grindr fraudster convicted of breaching probation by using app
A B.C. man who was court-ordered not to use Grindr after he was convicted of using the app to target victims for fraud was found guilty of breaching his probation.
Vancouver Island
-
Pembina, B.C. First Nation give green light to multibillion-dollar LNG project
Pembina Pipeline Corp. and the Haisla First Nation say they have made a final investment decision that will see them go ahead with their proposed US$4-billion Cedar LNG project off the B.C. coast.
-
'Truly a great British Columbian': Former B.C. premier John Horgan has cancer again
Former B.C. premier and current Canadian ambassador to Germany John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
-
B.C. Grindr fraudster convicted of breaching probation by using app
A B.C. man who was court-ordered not to use Grindr after he was convicted of using the app to target victims for fraud was found guilty of breaching his probation.