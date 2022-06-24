This is who's in and who's out of Doug Ford's cabinet

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled his cabinet for the 43rd Parliament of Ontario.

Ford has made some big changes to his front and back benches, including appointing a new Minister of Health, the creation of a women’s issues portfolio, and adding a newly-elected MPP to the Tourism, Culture and Sport file.

This is who’s in and who’s out of the current Progressive Conservative cabinet:

Sylvia Jones: Minister of Health

The former Solicitor General of Ontario will now serve as Minister of Health and replace Christine Elliott. Elliott held the post for the entirety of Ford’s first term and was at the helm of Ontario’s sometimes rocky COVID-19 response. She decided not to run in the June election.

Jones will oversee billions in planned hospital infrastructure spending and also assume the role of deputy premier.

Stephen Lecce: Minister of Education

Stephen Lecce will continue to serve as Ontario’s Minister of Education, a position he has held since June of 2019.

The King—Vaughan MPP was in the hot seat during the provincewide teachers strike in 2020 and rolling school closures due to COVID-19 the same year and there was speculation that he may be replaced.

Michael Ford: Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

Rookie MPP Michael Ford will take on the role of Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism.

Ford, who is the premier’s nephew, has served as a Toronto city councillor since 2016.

Neil Lumsden: Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

The first-time MPP and former CFL running back will serve as Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

The hall of famer was elected to the Hamilton East—Stoney Creek riding on June 2.

The Tourism, Culture and Sport file was previously held by Lisa MaCleod, who no longer holds a cabinet position.

This is a developing story. More to come.