TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is replacing his minister of long-term care, promoting a minister into the job who resigned last year after violating pandemic travel guidelines.

Merrilee Fullerton's replacement will be Rod Phillips, the former finance minister who was forced to resign last December for travelling to St. Barts while the rest of the province was told to stay at home.

The significant change is part of a mid-sized cabinet shuffle – conducted virtually with the Lieutenant-Governor on Friday -- designed to remove some members and promote other MPPs to higher-profile posts ahead of the next election.

While the major pandemic players, including Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Education Minister Stephen Lecce will remain in their current roles — other minister are being ejected from cabinet altogether.

Ministers losing their portfolios include Bill Walker, Jeff Yurek, Ernie Hardeman, Laurie Scott and John Yakabuski.

Government sources say the premier is "not firing people" but instead introducing a "more geographically, ethnically representative of the province" ahead of the next election.

While the shuffle affects 15 MPPs, it is the removal of Fullerton from the long-term care post that the most notable change.

Fullerton has been named the minister of Children, Community and Social Services – a move that government sources say is "in no way a demotion." She will now be responsible for the third largest ministry in the Ontario government.

The Ontario NDP has already criticized Phillips' return to cabinet and his new role in shaping the election platform for the Progressive Conservative party as a "bad choice."

"Doug Ford kept Rod Phillips near and dear to him even after his elaborate St. Barts vacation cover-up. Phillips jetted off to luxurious St. Barts, covering up his tracks as he went with pre-written messages, pre-recorded Christmas greetings, and a fake Zoom background, while the rest of Ontario hunkered down and followed public health advice to stay home over the holiday," the party said in a statement.

Ross Romano, the former minister of Colleges and Universities, will now serve as the minister of Government and Consumer Services. Jill Dunlop, the former minister of Children and Women's Issues, will take over the role.

As word swirls re a potential Ford cabinet shuffle, the Ontario NDP drop this release on a “reported return” of MPP Rod Phillips to Cabinet. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/9CPXU0RSDP — Cristina Tenaglia (@cristina_CP24) June 18, 2021

Full list of changes