TORONTO -- Ontario was not prepared for a pandemic and did not have comprehensive plans to protect long-term care residents and staff from COVID-19, making them "easy targets" for uncontrolled outbreaks, an independent commission has found.

The 322-page report from Ontario's Long-Term Care Commission that was mandated to investigate how and why COVID-19 spread in nursing homes was released on Friday evening.

The report stated that the long-term care sector was not sufficiently prepared for a pandemic and it was made worse by the province’s slow and reactive response when the virus arrived.

“Critical decisions came too late and the government’s emergency response system proved inadequate to protect staff and residents from COVID-19," the report stated.

"Staff, long-term care residents suffered terribly during this pandemic. Residents and long-term care staff who lost their lives to COVID-19 paid the ultimate price."

READ IN FULL: Ontario's long-term commission final report

The report looked into the state of long-term care before COVID-19, the deficiencies in Ontario's pandemic response, the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 crisis in long-term care, and best practices and promising ideas that can be adopted and expanded to improve long-term care.

"The province's lack of pandemic preparedness and the poor state of the long-term care sector were apparent for many years to policymakers, advocates and anyone else who wished to see.Ontario's policymakers and leaders failed during those years to take sufficient action, despite repeated calls for reform," the report stated.

"Rather, the commitment and resources needed to prepare for a pandemic and address long-neglected problems with long-term care were shunted in favour of more pressing policies and fiscal priorities."

Long-term care homes in the province have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 3,700 resident deaths. Of those, 1,937 were reported during the first wave.

"It is clear, though, that problems such as insufficient staff, lack of training, and aging home infrastructure were too deeply ingrained to overcome in the period between the first and second wave," the report stated.

"It is plain and obvious that Ontario must develop, implement, and sustain long-term solutions for taking care of its elderly and preparing for a future pandemic."

The commission interviewed 700 people, including Ontario's chief medical officer of health, ministers of health and long-term care. Doctors, nurses, public health experts, advocates, heads of long-term care homes also appeared before the commissioners. They also received 300 written admissions.

Hours before the release of the report, Premier Doug Ford said he fully welcomes the recommendations.

"Because what happened in our long-term care homes, it was tragic, and it was terrible. But most of all, it can never be allowed to happen again," Ford said at a news conference.

"That's why I personally commissioned this report to get answers, to bring the long-standing problems to light, to do everything in my power to make sure that there's justice and answers for family members. Because our best hope of fixing it is to bring these stories to light."

85 recommendations

The commission laid out 85 recommendations, which build on the two interim recommendations they released last year. They include preparing for future pandemics and developing plans to deal with infectious disease outbreaks. The province should maintain a pandemic stockpile, including personal protective equipment.

Counselling services should be offered to residents and staff whose emotional and psychological well-being were affected by COVID-19.

The commission is also recommending standardizing and prioritizing infection protection and control practices in long-term care homes. Health care system integration should also be strengthened. The commission found that the long-term care sector did not have established relationships with the health care system, particularly hospitals.

Resident-focused care and quality of life must improve. “When COVID-19 entered the homes, many residents were subject to isolation and decreasing levels of care in an environment charged with fear and uncertainty. This situation should never be forgotten and never be replaced,” the commission stated.

The government should also address human resources challenges by accelerating the staffing plan, increasing the number of skilled staff, supporting enhanced education and development and improving working conditions and compensation. The commission also recommended regulating personal support workers.

To meet the care demands of long-term care residents, the province must increase and reorient long-term care funding.

The commission is also recommending an increase in accountability and transparency. “When leadership at any level falters, those who work in and depend on the system pay the price,” the report stated.

“Leadership, accountability and oversight were, to a significant degree, lacking in the system, and in many homes before COVID-19 hit. These shortfalls contributed to the fear, uncertainty and deteriorating levels of resident care and quality of life visited upon residents, their loved ones, and front-line staff during the pandemic.”

The province must also improve its compliance enforcement efforts to protect the residents’ safety and well-being and strengthen investigations under the Health Protection and Promotion Act. That includes enhancing whistleblower protections.

“The devastation that was visited upon long-term care residents and those who care for them must never be repeated. Immediate and sustained action to resolve and improve the issues the pandemic uncovered must be taken,” the commission concluded.

“The Ministry of Long-term Care should on the first and third anniversaries of the release of this report table in the legislature a report describing for the benefit of the stakeholders and the public the extent to which it has implemented this commission’s recommendation.”