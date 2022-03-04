Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until spring
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
Elliott, the Progressive Conservative MPP for Newmarket-Aurora since 2018, released a statement on Friday morning to announce her decision to not seek re-election.
“It is with deep gratitude for my 16 years in public life that I recently shared with Premier [Doug] Ford I will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming provincial contest in June,” she stated.
“I sought elected office in 2006 because of my strong desire to improve the quality of life of individuals with special needs, as well as mental health challenges. I saw gaps in care and that motivated me to action.”
She said that she would continue in her role as the minister of health until the spring, adding that Ford asked her to remain in the role until then.
In her statement, Elliott expressed gratitude to the front-line health-care workers persisting in their work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to Premier Ford for his leadership during the health crisis.
“I want to express my profound admiration of and gratitude for all who provide care to Ontarians each and every day. They do so bravely, selflessly, and at great expense to their own personal lives and circumstances,” she said.
“I also want to thank Premier Ford for his strong leadership guiding Ontario through this crisis and keeping Ontarians safe, as well as my colleagues and friends in our caucus and cabinet.”
Ford issued a statement Friday morning, saying that not only was Elliott a colleague to him, but also a “close personal friend."
““I was thrilled when Christine became a key part of our team and campaign. After voters placed their trust in us to form government, she was at the top of the list to serve as deputy premier and minister of health, posts she has held since the day we were sworn in and will continue to do so until the election,” Ford said on Friday.
“Christine has been by my side since the start of the pandemic. She remains instrumental in helping steer Ontario through one of the most difficult periods in our province’s history … I will continue to rely on her advice and counsel.”
Elliott said she has no doubt that “the people of Ontario” will vote for the Ford government to return to office after the June election to “continue the critical work of protecting Ontarians’ health and safety, while recovering from the pandemic.”
“I am truly thankful for the journey I have taken in public life and am looking forward to what the next chapter will bring,” she said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How dangerous was Russia's nuclear power plant strike?
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.
Live updates: Japan sends defence supplies to Ukraine
Japan is sending bulletproof vests, helmets and other defence supplies to Ukraine to help the country fight Russia's invasion.
Federal government warns Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is warning Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine, saying anyone who does so could face severe consequences.
A look at the weapons being used in the Russia-Ukraine war
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the largest conflict that Europe has seen since World War II, with Russia conducting a multi-pronged offensive across the country.
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until spring
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
Manitoba woman awarded $60K in precedent-setting intimate images lawsuit
A Manitoba woman has been awarded $60,000 in a precedent-setting case after intimate images of her were shared without her consent.
Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico
Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade before being arrested.
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
Canada will be opening new ways for Ukrainians to seek refuge in this country and is sending additional lethal aid for Ukraine to use in the ongoing Russian-launched war. The government is also taking major trade action against Russia and is calling for the country to be suspended from international criminal policing organization Interpol.
Fire out at Ukraine nuclear plant after Russian bombardment, no radiation leak
Ukrainian firefighters on Friday extinguished a blaze at Europe's biggest nuclear plant that was ignited by a Russian attack and no radiation was released, UN and Ukrainian officials said, as Russian forces pressed their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation.
Montreal
-
Missing toddler of Quebec homicide victim found in Ontario
A missing 18-month-old child from Quebec was found safe and sound in Ontario.
-
Quebec doctor leaving wife, kids to help treat the wounded in Ukraine
'I really admire the courage of the Ukrainian people. I admire their determination, I was inspired by that, so I felt like I had to at least try to do something,' said Dr. Julien Auger at the Montreal airport
-
French poutinerie tells customers it's not linked to Russian president after threats
A chain of restaurants in France specializing in the Canadian delicacy, poutine, is distancing itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin after it says it has been getting threatening calls from the public since the invasion in Ukraine.
London
-
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until spring
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
-
Family escapes overnight house fire in St. Thomas, Ont.
A family of four in St. Thomas, Ont. is lucky to be alive following an overnight house fire.
-
Owen Sound police seize knife, replica gun during downtown disturbance
Two Owen Sound men are facing charges following a fight involving six people Thursday night.
Kitchener
-
'A tough call mentally': Three men killed in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three young men are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until spring
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
-
Brantford man charged in 'major' RCMP cocaine bust
A Brantford man faces charges after an international operation that the RCMP say took 1.5 tonnes of cocaine – valued at nearly $200 million – off the streets.
Northern Ontario
-
Police arrest two people and recover missing child
Quebec provincial police say two people have been arrested in Hagar, east of Sudbury, and a missing child has been found safely.
-
Ontario on track to lift mask mandate by end of March despite signs new subvariant will soon be dominant: official
Ontario’s top health official says that the province remains on track to lift its mask mandate by the end of the month, despite signs suggesting that the more infectious Omicron subvariant BA.2 is well on its way to becoming dominant.
-
Why the price of gas is going up despite Canada not importing Russian oil
Canada is experiencing a major spike in gas prices related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite the fact that Canada imports little oil from Moscow.
Ottawa
-
Gas prices hit all-time high in Ottawa
Gas prices have topped $1.70 a litre in Ottawa, an all-time high for gas prices in the capital.
-
Fire out at Ukraine nuclear plant after Russian bombardment, no radiation leak
Ukrainian firefighters on Friday extinguished a blaze at Europe's biggest nuclear plant that was ignited by a Russian attack and no radiation was released, UN and Ukrainian officials said, as Russian forces pressed their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation.
-
Independent MPP Randy Hillier will not seek re-election
An independent MPP who has spoken out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures says he will not be seeking re-election in June.
Windsor
-
Essex County Road 34 closed for house fire
An early morning house fire outside the town of Essex has resulted in a road closure.
-
Pickup truck driver now pays more for gas than monthly vehicle costs, amid fuel price hike
If gas prices in Windsor-Essex remain at their current rates, or rise higher throughout the rest of March, commercial pickup truck driver Greg Lemay would pay more for fuel than the cost of the truck itself for the month.
-
Windsorite on Ukrainian mission of support
After 40 hours of travel, Sigi Janko was all smiles as she arrived at a childhood friend’s home in Trento, Italy Thursday.
Barrie
-
'A tough call mentally': Three men killed in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three young men are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain expected in parts of Parry Sound – Muskoka
Parts of Parry Sound – Muskoka can expect freezing this weekend, according to Environment Canada.
-
Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil turns to remote learning Friday due to staff shortages
Staff shortages caused Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil to close its doors on Friday as the school moves to remote learning for the day.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: RCMP, police union resist calls for officers to testify
The RCMP and a police union are resisting calls to have officers who responded to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history be compelled to testify at the public inquiry investigating the tragedy.
-
N.S. Black community, officials say more race-based data needed on COVID-19 pandemic
Long-standing inequities in education, housing and employment in Nova Scotia's Black communities have been amplified by COVID-19, according to community leaders who are trying to collect better race-based data on the pandemic.
-
Public alert strategy used by Halifax police questioned after mall lockdown
Halifax Regional Police are saying very little about their response to an armed robbery and pursuit that forced the lockdown of the Halifax Shopping Centre and several schools in the area on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Alberta man flees Ukraine, family stays behind as Russian attacks continue
A Medicine Hat man has arrived in Poland after making a lengthy and confusing journey from Kyiv to Ukraine's western border, and he's unsure if his family left behind will also flee.
-
Here's how much council candidates spent on their campaigns
It can take big money to run for city council, but disclosure filings with Elections Calgary show top spenders don't always get the most votes.
-
'Disheartening': Alberta government promise to track domestic violence offenders lags
The Alberta government is lagging on a promise to fund electronic monitoring of domestic violence offenders even as other provinces push forward with programs believed to have saved lives.
Winnipeg
-
How dangerous was Russia's nuclear power plant strike?
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.
-
Record high gas prices in Winnipeg expected to keep rising
Price jumps at the pumps are shocking some Winnipeggers who were fuelling up their vehicles on Thursday. But the price hike does not just impact vehicle owners.
-
Manitoba woman awarded $60K in precedent-setting intimate images lawsuit
A Manitoba woman has been awarded $60,000 in a precedent-setting case after intimate images of her were shared without her consent.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver crime: Store keeps stock locked up as forum held on public safety
It's not easy to access items at the Home Hardware store on Davie Street. Almost everything in the store is kept locked in some way.
-
B.C.-born teacher flees Ukraine, waits to help rest of family in Kyiv
It was painstakingly long two hours at the bus depot in Lviv, Ukraine, as Dayton Snow waited for his ride to safety.
-
'I've got to basically dip into my RRSPs to fill up my tank': Pain at the pump continues in Metro Vancouver
The record high gas prices seen in Metro Vancouver on Wednesday didn't last very long. By Thursday morning, they had soared even higher.
Edmonton
-
'Disheartening': Alberta government promise to track domestic violence offenders lags
The Alberta government is lagging on a promise to fund electronic monitoring of domestic violence offenders even as other provinces push forward with programs believed to have saved lives.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to trend down on Thursday.
-
How to help Ukraine from Edmonton
Edmontonians are offering their support to Ukraine in a number of ways. Here's a list of some of the initiatives: