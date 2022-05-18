This is where the winning Maxmillions tickets for Lotto Max was bought in Ontario

A Lotto Max Maxmillions ticket for Tuesday's draw has been won in Ontario.

While no one won the $60-million jackpot, the OLG says a $1-million Maxmillions ticket was purchased in Toronto.

Two second prize winning tickets, each worth $322,114, were sold in Oshawa and Wellington County.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw are 10, 35,38,40,45,47,48, and 23.

Friday's Lotto Max jackpot has grown to $65 million, with an estimated 12 Maxmillions prizes available.