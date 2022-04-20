This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario

Someone in Ontario won $60 million overnight in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, but has yet to claim their prize, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

According to a release issued by OLG Wednesday, the jackpot winning ticket is worth $60 million and was sold online at OLG.ca.

The corporation says it’s the largest jackport winning ticket ever sold on the site.

There were also several other prizes won across Ontario last night, including four $1 million prizes sold in Hamilton, Bowmanville, Chatham-Kent County and Oakville.

The OLG says, since its launch in 2009, Lotto Max players have won more than $6 billion across the province.

The next jackpot is estimated at $17 million and will be drawn on April 22.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw are 01, 06, 10, 27, 42, 45, 50 and the bonus number is 07.