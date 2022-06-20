This is what Toronto Pearson wants you to know as Canada’s new travel rules come into effect
As Canada’s travel rules ease, the country’s largest airport says they are “encouraged” by the loosening of restrictions, which came into effect on Monday.
Unvaccinated travellers can now board a plane once again as the federal government drops its proof of vaccination requirement for domestic and international outbound passengers.
Tori Gass, a spokesperson for Toronto Pearson International Aiprort, is calling this move a “step in the right direction” as lengthy delays and long lines continue to plague the airport. While more travellers are eligible to jet-set, more employees will also be able to return to work.
“We hope [this] will continue to improve wait times for passengers as the busy summer travel season picks up,” Gass said in a statement to CTV News Toronto on Monday.
Meanwhile, the airport will have more hands on deck with the federal government simultaneously lifting the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for transportation workers who have been “sitting on the sideline” due to the policy.
“In a situation where we could use every trained and able body to support our recovery, this represents a very positive development,” Gass said.
However, airport authorities are still encouraging domestic passengers to arrive at least two hours ahead of their flight and international travellers to arrive three hours in advance of their departure.
To help speed up lines at security, Pearson is provided the following tips for travellers:
- Have your boarding pass ready for inspection
- Wear easy-to-remove outerwear along with clothing that does not have metal on it
- Place coins, keys and metal items in your carry-on bag
- Make sure liquids, aerosols and gels are in 100ml containers, or less
- Place your laptop in the bin at security with nothing on top or underneath it
- Also make sure that cell phones and tablets are removed from baggage and placed in a bin
For passengers arriving at Toronto Pearson, Gass said to take note that filling out travel and health information on ArriveCAN is still a federal requirement.
To save time, airport authorities are recommending passengers fill in their customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours before flying.
