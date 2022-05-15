This is what $1-million will get you in real estate markets across Ontario
Both the Canadian and Ontarian real estate markets saw a record-breaking first quarter in 2022, with housing prices reaching new heights and sellers remaining well-positioned.
As of March, the average price of an Ontario home was $1,052,920. In the Greater Toronto Area, the average price is sitting at $1,269,900.
The Greater Toronto Area isn't the only area breaking real estate records in the first quarter of the year either — prices of detached homes in the four Golden Horsehsoe communities — Barrie, Cambridge, Kitchener-Waterloo and Oshawa — all surpassed $1 million for the first time.
The rise in prices is indicative of a larger national trend. Since last year, the national average home price climbed by more than 20 per cent to hit a record $816,720 in February.
With so many price tags hovering around the $1-million mark, buyers might be wondering how far a budget of that amount could get them across Ontario’s real estate markets.
Well, it depends on where you’re looking.
Here are a selection of Ontario real estate listings for under $1 million.
TORONTO
117 North Bonnington Ave can be seen above. (RE/MAX)
Address: 117 North Bonnington Avenue, Toronto, ON.
Property type: Townhouse
Asking price: $999,900
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: Two
KITCHENER
22 - 93 Gage Ave can be seen above. (RE/MAX)
Address: 22 - 93 Gage Avenue, Kitchener, ON.
Property type: Condo
Asking price: $829,000
Bedrooms: Three
Bathrooms: Three
WINDSOR
533 Mountbatten Crescent can be seen above. (RE/MAX)
Address: 533 Mountbatten Crescent, Windsor, ON.
Property type: Detached home
Asking price: $999,900
Bedrooms: Four
Bathrooms: Three
NORTH BAY
59 Janey Avenue can be seen above. (RE/MAX)
Address: 59 Janey Avenue, North Bay, ON.
Property type: Detached home
Asking price: $779,900
Bedrooms: Five
Bathrooms: Three
OTTAWA
711 Spring Valley Drive can be seen. (Google Maps)
Address: 711 Spring Valley Drive, Ottawa, ON.
Property type: Detached home
Asking price: $999,900
Bedrooms: Four
Bathrooms: Three
NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE
23 Windsor Circle can be seen above. (RE/MAX)
Address: 23 Windsor Circle, Niagara-On-The-Lake, ON.
Property type: Townhouse
Asking price: $999,900
Bedrooms: Four
Bathrooms: Four
THUNDER BAY
2316 Falconcrest DrIve can be seen above. (RE/MAX)
Address: 2316 Falconcrest Drive, Thunder Bay, ON.
Property type: Detached home
Asking price: $969,000
Bedrooms: Four
Bathrooms: Four
HEARST
908 Halle Street can be seen above. (RE/MAX)
Address: 908 Halle Street, Hearst, ON.
Property type: Detached home
Asking price: $750,000
Bedrooms: Four
Bathrooms: Two
LONDON
1177 Crumlin Sideroad can be seen above. (RE/MAX)
Address: 1177 Crumlin Side Road, London, ON.
Property type: Detached home
Asking price: $999,000
Bedrooms: Five
Bathroom: Three
BARRIE
207 Dunsmore Lane can be seen above. (RE/MAX)
Address: 207 Dunsmore Lane, Barrie, ON.
Property type: Detached home
Asking price: $999,000
Bedrooms: Six
Bathrooms: Four
With files from CP24’s Chris Fox.
