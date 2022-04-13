This eight-year-old girl from Port Dover, Ont. runs and distributes her own local newspaper

Abby Mitchell holds her Junior Citizen award (left) and a baby turtle (right). (Supplied by Katie Sinkowski) Abby Mitchell holds her Junior Citizen award (left) and a baby turtle (right). (Supplied by Katie Sinkowski)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian military deploying to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees

Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland, including helping thousands of Ukrainians come to Canada. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.

Refugees wait in a line after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Fate of Russia warship unclear after Ukrainians claim strike

Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet with missiles, and one official said Thursday that the vessel sank. Russia said the Moskva was badly damaged by a fire that forced the warship's evacuation but that it was still afloat.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton