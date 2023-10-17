This Canadian discount store offers shoppers a 'real-life treasure hunt'

Bargain hunters are flocking to a retail store with 10 locations in Ontario, which promises shoppers a "real-life treasure hunt" with its unique discount process.

Krazy Binz is a store specializing in online returns, out-of-season goods and overstock items, and many consumers will often line up hoping to find a deal because prices start at $25 and go down as the week goes on.

"We get brand name items, MacBook Pros, Apple AirPods, digital cameras, $1,000-dollar camera lenses, gaming chairs and furniture," store manager at Krazy Binz Mississauga, Jesse Vogt, told CTV News Toronto.

The bargain bin discount store has 18 locations across Canada, with 10 in Ontario. There are two locations in Mississauga, two in Hamilton, two in Kitchener and two in Cambridge, Ont. Krazy Binz also has stores in London, Newmarket and Barrie.

Depending on the store, there may be between 50 to 100 bins, with items starting at $25. According to the Krazy Binz website, the store sells as many as 35,000 items.

The prices for the sale items then frequently drop, though the discount process may slightly vary depending on the store. On Fridays, items sell for $25. Then, the cost drops to $10 on Saturdays and Sundays before dropping by half on Mondays.

On Tuesdays, prices drop to $3, then on Wednesdays and Thursdays, shoppers can find items for sale at $1.

Everything left over is cleaned up, the store restocks its bins with a new shipment of products, and the discount process starts all over again.

"On Thursday night, we close the store, and then we restock it so it will be fresh for Friday morning," said Vogt.

"We have a stick vacuum, a massage gun and a Braun shaver, all for $25 each. You're not going to find that kind of deal anywhere else," said Vogt. "We have a bed frame for $25 that could cost you $200 somewhere else."

Many people CTV News Toronto spoke with said they liked coming to the store as it was similar to a treasure hunt, where you never know what you might find.

Henry Michalik bought a Braun shaver for $25 and said when he checked the price online, he saw it was selling elsewhere for $152.

"That's why I come here every once in a while to see what they have, as they do have some very good deals," said Michalik.

Zavian Sivley said she also likes to try and find a good deal.

"I got a $299 cordless vacuum cleaner for $25. I mean, you can't beat that," Sivley said.

There frequently are line-ups when there is new stock at the store. While many shoppers are buying something for themselves, others are buying goods they hope to resell for profit -- this is why customers are limited to one expensive item each, so they can't buy multiple.