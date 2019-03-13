

CTV News Toronto





Police in Mississauga have identified the man who was gunned down in a busy plaza before lunchtime on Monday.

Michael Deabaitua-Schulde was shot dead near Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road at around 11:18 a.m., at a plaza, which contains a boxing gym, a school and other businesses.

Officers arrived to find the 32-year-old in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local trauma centre but did not survive.

Less than three kilometres away, near Rymal and Tomken roads, police discovered a burned out vehicle in a residential area. The blue Honda Civic is believed to be connected to the investigation.

“I can tell you that it is a second scene and we do believe that it is associated to our first scene,” Const. Bancroft Wright said.

“The fact that at 11 a.m. in the morning that someone would go through this act and follow through on it… It is of concern.”

Police believe two male suspects were involved in the incident. Both were last seen wearing dark hoodies and fled along Dundas Street.

The daytime shooting left people at the plaza and in the neighbourood unnerved.

“It’s an awful feeling,” one woman who works at the school in the plaza said. “I feel sorry for people.”

Two nearby daycares were placed in hold and secure while police investigated.

No one else was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.