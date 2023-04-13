'They were organized': Toronto employee speaks out after debit machine theft
A Toronto employee whose business lost $8,000 after their debit machine was stolen is warning others to lock up their devices.
“They are organized and they know what they are doing," Tracey Craig, an employee of the St. Clair East Animal Hospital in Scarborough, said.
The hospital was broken into last month and one of their Point of Sales (POS) terminals was stolen. Security video showed the man who broke in at 5 a.m. appeared to know exactly what he was looking for.
“He came in and smashed the door with a hammer and reached over and fumbled around for the point of sale machine and he was gone in nice seconds.”
Not long after the thief left with the POS terminal, the animal hospital lost money to a fraudulent refund.
“They were able to hack the machine within nine minutes of leaving the facility. They had given themselves an $8,000 refund right out of the doctor’s business account," said Craig.
Toronto police said that about 79 POS terminals were stolen from GTA businesses, including animal hospitals and vet clinics, between Oct. 30 2022 and April 1, 2023.
A suspect, identified as 37-year-old Crystalee Hollihan, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 in connection with the investigation.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Toronto police said that while the theft of POS terminals has been happening for some time now, there has been a recent spike over the past year.
“Call your payment company right away if your terminal gets stolen and you should also file a police report," said Det. Const. James Cain, a fraud investigator with Toronto Police Service.
Cain said all businesses need to keep a watchful eye on their payment devices.
“At the end of the business hours, lock up the machine and keep it out of sight so it's not on the counter and can be seen from a window if someone walks by," Cain said.
Moneris, Canada’s largest payment processing company, said the best way for businesses to protect themselves is to use security features built into the terminals such as a passcode.
“As long as these terminals have password protection on them which we highly recommend all of our merchants to use, it's very hard for the fraudster to do anything once they actually take the POS terminal,” said Moneris fraud expert Marta Rzeszowska.
Merchants are also advised to set refund limits on the terminals, to warn staff to always remain with customers while they're being used and to tell other businesses the terminals are now a target.
“I would say to warn other businesses that they should lock up those machines. Let's not make it easy for these guys to steal them” said Craig.
While Craig said the animal hospital was reimbursed for the stolen funds, that’s not always the case. Toronto police said that if a business doesn’t use available security features and fails to report a stolen terminal right away, there's a chance they won’t get their money back.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian millennial renters must save 50 per cent more for retirement than millennial homeowners: report
According to a report from Mercer Canada, millennials who rent for their entire careers will have to set aside eight times their salary to save enough to retire at 68 years old.
Canada seeing 'notable rise' in Russian cyber threat activity, but gov't sites not compromised: CSE
Canada is seeing a recent 'notable rise' in cyber threat activity by Russian-aligned actors, but government websites have not been hacked or compromised by recent attacks, according to the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Parkinson's disease breakthrough: Scientists publish new findings
In a new Parkinson's disease research breakthrough, scientists have developed a technique that allows them to detect a key signature of the disease in the brain and body cells of living people.
Economists divided on when the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it would once again be holding the overnight interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent. But even as inflation continues to cool, economists are split on when we can eventually see lower interest rates.
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
Ash from Russian volcano causes flight cancellations in northwestern B.C.
Some flights out of northern British Columbia are cancelled due to ash from a Russian volcano that erupted thousands of kilometres away.
Violence on transit has increased post-pandemic, police and union officials say
Violence on public transit and in city spaces across Canada has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld said in relation to a spate of assaults in his city as well as Edmonton, Metro Vancouver and Toronto.
The convicted murderer suspected of faking his own death in a South African prison fire
If this were the plot of a movie, it would be too far-fetched to be believable. A high-profile convicted murderer was accused of faking his own death in a fire, then escaping the prison to live in the open with his celebrity doctor girlfriend.
$14.7-million settlement in sex abuse class action against Montreal archdiocese
A $14.7-million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought against the Montreal Roman Catholic archdiocese, and a judge will be asked to sign off on the deal in the coming weeks, the plaintiffs' lawyer said Thursday.
Montreal
-
$14.7-million settlement in sex abuse class action against Montreal archdiocese
A $14.7-million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought against the Montreal Roman Catholic archdiocese, and a judge will be asked to sign off on the deal in the coming weeks, the plaintiffs' lawyer said Thursday.
-
The Tribune: McGill University student newspaper drops 'McGill' from its name
A McGill University student newspaper has dropped 'McGill' from its name after the editorial board said it's part of a move to create a safe and welcoming environment for Black, Indigenous, and racialized students and faculty.
-
Akwesasne Mohawk Police seize two vehicles in relation to dead migrants investigation
Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they have seized vehicles believed to be connected to the eight migrants whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River late last month.
London
-
Dog dies after ingesting poison: Police investigating animal cruelty case
Police in Norfolk County are investigating after a family pet was allegedly poisoned.
-
Temperatures in London, Ont. still hot, hot, hot!
Weather in the Forest City stayed above the norm for this time of year, reaching a high of 28 degrees on Thursday.
-
Two a day: London, Ont. firefighters alarmed by cooking fires
In the first months of 2023, London, Ont. firefighters have responded to two cooking fires every day.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers drop Game 1 to the London Knights
Following a historic first-round win against Windsor, the Kitchener Rangers fell 5-1 in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the London Knights on Thursday evening.
-
Province bypasses Region of Waterloo planning to open more land for development
The province is making space for development within Waterloo Region in an effort to ease the housing crisis but to do so, it is overriding the Official Plan agreed to by regional councillors.
-
Arrest results in injury of two officers, police dog and seizure of suspected drugs: WRPS
During the arrest of a wanted man in Waterloo, regional police say two officers and a Police Service Dog were injured.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' at $4.6K charge for 19-minute taxi ride on Caribbean vacation
After returning from a vacation to the Dominican Republic, an Ontario couple said they were 'shocked' to see they'd been charged $4,623 for a 19-minute taxi ride.
-
Sudbury police say drunk driver charged in Big Nickel Road crash has been released
A 37-year-old drunk driver was speeding down Big Nickel Mine Drive, lost control and crossed the centre line crashing into a vehicle and sending the 74-year-old female driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon, Sudbury police say.
Ottawa
-
South Frontenac residents in a fight to keep their backyard chickens
Some South Frontenac residents are in a fight to keep the flock, as two women are preparing to head to court in the hopes of keeping their backyard chickens.
-
Early taste of summer: Ottawa enjoys record-breaking warm temperatures
The temperature his 29.6 C at 4 p.m., the warmest temperature ever recorded in Ottawa on April 13.
-
Officials still looking into cause of last week's Ottawa LRT shutdown
More than a week after freezing rain halted service on Ottawa's LRT system, officials still don't know the root cause of the outage.
Windsor
-
16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP say a 16-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder following a death investigation in Lakeshore.
-
Enforcement threatened after close calls between fishing boats and freighters on Detroit River
As a new fishing season dawns, there have been a number of close calls out on the Detroit River between fishermen and massive freighters, according to the Windsor Port Authority.
-
Three suspects wanted for aggravated assault near downtown
Windsor police are looking for three suspects in connection to an aggravated assault near the downtown core.
Barrie
-
This ski hill announces closing day amid record-breaking temperatures
Skiers and snowboarders opted to ditch their snowsuits for more summer-like attire on the slopes at Blue Mountain Resort, with daytime highs reaching roughly 17 degrees above seasonal under sunny skies Thursday.
-
Driver charged in deadly 2021 Tottenham train collision
Provincial police arrested a 29-year-old driver involved in a deadly collision involving a car and train in Tottenham a year and a half ago.
-
Simcoe County receives $21 million boost in homelessness prevention funding
The County of Simcoe is receiving a much-needed funding boost of $21 million to help combat the homelessness crisis.
Atlantic
-
'They are shocked': 80 workers face unemployment as Dartmouth hotel converts into provincial shelter
Many workers at a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel being turned into a homeless shelter are expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month, says their union.
-
Patient dies suddenly in Moncton hospital, RCMP launches investigation
A patient died suddenly at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, an Oxford professor's policing principles are recommended
Prof. Ian Loader of the University of Oxford says he would find it both pleasing and "a bit odd" if the call to adopt his ideas about law enforcement becomes a reality.
Calgary
-
Calgary police identify man found dead in suitcase in Manchester Industrial area
Calgary police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a suitcase in the Manchester Industrial area earlier this week.
-
Argument over 'loud music' led to stabbing on Calgary Transit bus: police
Calgary's police chief says a stabbing aboard a Calgary Transit bus on Thursday was sparked over concerns that someone was listening to their music too loudly
-
'Expect to see great things': Optimism at the Stampede Canvas Auction
It’s a sign of spring in Calgary that’s often been called a barometer of the economy and the 2023 Calgary Stampede canvas auction had many people optimistic.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba cabinet minister accuses Opposition NDP leader of swearing and shoving
Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan accused Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature Thursday, saying it left him shaken.
-
'He had a contagious laugh': Family of missing man says his body was found in Steinbach, RCMP investigating
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a body was found in Steinbach on Wednesday. RCMP didn't identify the body found, but one woman believes it was her son Ryan Maynard.
-
'Higher volumes in April and May': Potholes claims on the rise in Manitoba
Manitobans are expecting pothole season to get worse in the coming weeks.
Vancouver
-
Large homeless encampment in Chilliwack entrenched for years
On the edge of a waterway, next to a regional park, is an encampment known as “Island 22”. It’s a long-standing makeshift trailer park in Chilliwack that’s home to about 70 people, including 78-year-old Danny Holmes.
-
VSB under fire over meetings closed to in-person attendance
The Vancouver School Board has tabled a proposed $700-million budget but members of the public are not allowed in the room while it is being debated thanks to a policy that restricts access to certain meetings.
-
7 years into public health emergency, B.C. seeing more overdoses than ever
British Columbia Emergency Health Services has released grim statistics on the toxic drug crisis ahead of the seventh anniversary of the province declaring a public health emergency.
Edmonton
-
Man stabbed at Edmonton bus stop had just arrived in Canada after fleeing war in Ukraine
A man who was stabbed at an Edmonton bus stop on Thursday morning had arrived in Canada from Ukraine just days ago, a friend confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
'She had big dreams': Family mourns girl who died in Sylvan Lake hotel room
The family of a Red Deer girl who died in a Sylvan Lake hotel room over the weekend says their daughter was kind, generous, and loved to laugh.
-
'It's a lot of work, but it's a lot of fun': Local upcyclers find treasure in trashed clothing
Blenderz Garment Recyclers in Edmonton is taking a different approach to recycling textiles and each week the company turns thousands of pounds of unwanted clothing into ingredients for something new.