These 2 Toronto restaurants now have Michelin stars
Two more Toronto restaurants have been awarded prestigious Michelin stars.
At a special presentation held at History Wednesday night, Michelin revealed that a total of 82 restaurants would be featured in the guide, including 14 one-star restaurants.
“It is a pleasure to see how the dining scene continues to evolve, once again proving Toronto is a world-class dining destination,” Michelin’s international director Gwendal Poullenac said in a pre-taped statement aired at the ceremony.
“This inspiring Toronto is also marked by its outstanding cosmopolitan salt as a destination over the more than 20 different types of the omnipresence of art and natural nourishes chest period, leading them to create perfectly mastered menu full of authenticity,” Poullenac added, saying this year’s selection reveals the city’s diverse cuisine scene from new hotspots to well-established restaurants.
Anonymous inspectors have been dining at various culinary establishments across the city, judging restaurants using a secret methodology. From there, restaurants are then assigned one, two or three stars based on their exceptional cuisine.
Only two restaurants were awarded one Michelin stars this year: Kappo Sato at 575 Mt. Pleasant Rd., and Restaurant 20 Victoria at 20 Victoria St.
Fewer than 500 restaurants worldwide are awarded two Michelin stars, and Sushi Maisaki Saito remains the sole restaurant in Toronto with that designation.
It’s rarer to earn a three-star honour, as just 140 restaurants across the globe have been bestowed.
Michelin gave various other esteemed awards outside of revealing what restaurants cracked the guidebook this year.
Quetzal, a Mexican restaurant which earned its first Michelin star in 2022, won the exceptional cocktails award for 2023.
David Schwartz and his team at Sunnys Chinese, located in Toronto’s Kensington neighbourhood, was recognized with the young chef award.
Marco Thompson of Osteria Giulia, a Michelin-star Italian restaurant helmed by Rob Rossi, was awarded the sommelier award for Toronto this year, while the front-of-house team at Restaurant 20 Victoria scored the outstanding service award.
Canada’s first-ever “Green Star” awards, which recognize restaurants for their sustainable practices, were given to Frilu and White Lily Diner.
Michelin also recognized returning recommended restaurants, which continued to impress their anonymous inspectors. Among the list include Aloette, Canoe, George, and Pai, among others.
The ceremony also recognized the twelve new recommended restaurants added to Toronto’s guide this year and the Bib Gourmand restaurants, both of which were revealed ahead of the ceremony. Bib Gourmands are appointed to high-quality establishments that can provide diners with two courses and a glass of wine (or dessert) for under $60.
With files from Hannah Alberga
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 killed in shootings and an explosion as deadly violence continues in Sweden
Three people were killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as deadly violence linked to a feud between criminal gangs escalated.
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82
British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.
PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said the Canadian government has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
GameStop names billionaire as CEO in turnaround push
GameStop named billionaire Ryan Cohen as its CEO and chairman on Thursday, tightening the activist investor's grip on the ailing brick-and-mortar videogame retailer that he intends to turn around.
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Trudeau apologizes over a man who fought for the Nazis being honoured in Parliament, a major EV battery announcement is set for today and an IED was set off in Barrie, Ont. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Montreal
-
Road worker struck and killed by unoccupied heavy truck in Pointe-Claire
A road worker was struck and killed by an unoccupied heavy truck early Thursday morning on Highway 40 in Pointe-Claire, Que, near Saint-Jean Boulevard.
-
Man, 30, arrested in deaths of Longueuil mother and daughter
The man arrested in connection with the deaths of two women in Longueuil will appear in court Thursday morning to face unknown charges.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 1:15 p.m.
WATCH LIVE @ 1:15 p.m. Quebec to give update on COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Quebec officials will provide more details on the fall COVID-19 vaccination campaign today at 1:15 p.m.
London
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Will neighbours’ concerns bring a record-breaking 53-storey skyscraper back down to earth?
Amidst the push for greater residential intensification in downtown London— can a building be too tall?
-
One person sent to hospital after crash on Highway 402 Wednesday night
A crash on Highway 402 just west of London sent one person to hospital on Wednesday night.
Kitchener
-
Melinda Vasilije's family speaks as killer sentenced to 16 years
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, will spend 16 years in custody before becoming eligible for parole.
-
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.
-
Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
NEW
NEW 'A nightmare': Ontario family sleeps in car during botched $58K renovations
Ajay Sood and his family bought their dream home in Oakville this past July, but they say a contractor destroyed their house after refusing to finish the work despite being paid in advance.
-
1940-2023
1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82
British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Woman suffers serious injuries in Centretown apartment fire
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received a call at approximately 2:25 a.m. Thursday reporting smoke visible from the basement of a three-storey building on Frank Street, between Metcalfe Street and O'Connor Street.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Police closely monitoring potential for vehicle-based protest in Ottawa
While police say they do not have any "specific information" about a large demonstration in Ottawa, officers continue to "closely monitor the potential for vehicle-based protests" happening in or travelling through the capital.
Windsor
-
Goodbye to the Original Peace Fountain
The Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain is coming out of the water for the last time.
-
Lotto 6/49 Encore ticket worth $100,000 sold in Windsor
The historic Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball prize ticket was sold in Toronto, but someone who bought a lottery ticket in Windsor is 100,000 richer.
-
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman will continue Thursday in Windsor with more evidence from the Crown
The trial of Nathanial Veltman continues in a Windsor courtroom Thursday. Here’s what you need to know beforehand.
Barrie
-
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
-
Police seek public's help identifying two suspects in a Meaford break and enter
OPP say the suspects broke a metal gate to enter a Meaford business between 4 and 6 a.m. Sept. 26.
-
Gravenhurst fire sends one person to hospital with minor injuries
Gravenhurst firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Old Muskoka Road Wednesday night
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Juan: the most powerful and deadly storm to hit Atlantic Canada in 50 years
It's been almost 20 years since hurricane Juan slammed into Nova Scotia's coastline, beginning a loud and destructive journey that few will forget.
-
N.S. drivers opting to pay for repairs rather than shelling out for a new vehicle
N.S. autoshop owner says it's the busiest it's been in 25 years, as customers are choosing to keep their older cars on the road instead of trading them in.
-
Will they or won't they?: Speculation grows over the possibility of a fall election in New Brunswick
It's a question of will they won't they when it comes to calling an election this fall in New Brunswick
Calgary
-
Smith, AESO, to share more details on response to Ottawa's clean energy regulations
As Albertans brace for winter and begin checking to ensure their furnaces are in working order, concerns over the federal government's draft Clean Electricity Regulations are once again in the spotlight.
-
Turner Valley woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
A 62-year-old woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash outside the town of Okotoks last week, authorities say.
-
CPS questioned over its handling of hate speech following anti-LGBTQ2S+ rally
The Calgary Police Commission raised some questions with the Calgary Police Service over its handling of hate speech following the Million March for Children last week.
Winnipeg
-
New blockade leading to Winnipeg landfill set up
Another blockade leading to the Brady Landfill in Winnipeg has appeared as conversations around searching the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women continues in the province.
-
Winnipeg police looking for man accused of committing an indecent act at an elementary school
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who investigators say was committing an indecent act at an elementary school.
-
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives 'pulling out stops' with attack ads: analyst
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives are continuing to be dogged by mounting disapproval for taking out billboard and newspaper ads that highlights the province's decision not to search a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
Vancouver
-
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
B.C. First Nations, commercial fishers and tourism groups urge federal government to phase out salmon farms
A group comprised of First Nations chiefs, leaders in the commercial fishing industry and tourism associations came together Wednesday to encourage the federal government to move ahead with a plan to phase out open-net pen salmon farms on the British Columbia coast by 2025.
Edmonton
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in 2022 homicide
A man has been charged with the second-degree murder of a woman in central Edmonton in December 2022.
-
Alta. premier, health minister non-committal on getting COVID-19 shot this fall
As COVID-19 cases in Canada rise and updated vaccines make headlines once again, Alberta’s premier and health minister were non-committal about getting the shot this fall when speaking on Wednesday.
-
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.