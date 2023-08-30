The Toronto Zoo's gorilla has to limit his screen time. Here's why

A Toronto Zoo gorilla now limits his screen time after a poster went viral on social media earlier this summer, urging guests not to show gorillas content from their phone screens.

The sign, which reminded many that humans share several genetic similarities with gorillas (apparently including a fascination with cellphones), asked visitors not to show photos and videos on their cellphones to its primates. The messaging stressed some of the content shown to its primates “can be upsetting and affect their relationships and behaviour within their family.”

While the poster took social media by storm in July, Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong confirmed to CTV News Toronto the sign is years old.

“I believe it might be up to six years it’s been in place before it caught somebody’s eye and then managed to catch on, on social media,” DeJong said in an interview Monday.

“The roots of that sign were one of our young males, Nassir, was quite frankly finding the screens distracting, and instead of interacting with another gorilla and doing gorilla things, was spending a lot of time and seemed to be getting some satisfaction, you could almost say, from being at the window and interacting with guests in that way.”

Sign posted at the Toronto Zoo's gorilla enclosure. (Abby O'Brien/CTV News)

Nassir, who was born in September 2009, is the “epitome of a teenager” enraptured by videos and screen time (that would “dominate his life if he had his way,” according to the zoo).

“Yeah, he was certainly the poster child, and it’s one of those interesting things in our profession where we’re really focused on the well being of populations, while being manically focused on individuals,” DeJong said. “Nassir’s a special individual who was at a key part of his development that we wanted to make sure we didn’t have him developing those bad habits, and the team here is phenomenal and clearly ensured that was not the case.”

While DeJong could not share how quickly Nassir kicked his phone addiction after the sign went up years ago, the CEO said he has continued to develop among his bachelor group of gorillas.

“I think we’re confident to say that we’re seeing him engage in his normal gorilla activities, with Sadiki and the habitat, and I think every once in a while, if provided, would take it in but we’re not seeing the prevalence of that behaviour anymore,” DeJong said.

SUPERVISED SCREEN TIME

Through the zoo’s enrichment program, a spokesperson confirmed the gorillas watch television two to three times a week, on average, for about an hour each time.

“We just want to make sure that we know the content. Very much like managing an account for a child or something, you want to make sure that your parental controls are on, and that you’re in control of what the content is that they’re seeing,” the zoo’s behavioural husbandry supervisor Hollie Ross previously told CP24.

As for what they like watching, the zoo confirmed the gorillas prefer animal documentaries “and in particular, ones that show gorillas.”

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar