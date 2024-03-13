The federal minimum wage went up as of April 1. Here's what you need to know
The federal minimum wage goes up this month.
Earlier this year, the federal government announced it would be bumping up minimum wages for its workers by 65 cents, or about $17.30 per hour, as of April 1.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The raise is part of a promise made by the Justin Trudeau government to increase the federal minimum wage annually to keep up with inflation.
Here’s what you need to know:
Who gets the raise?
The change impacts workers in federally-regulated industries such as international and interprovincial transportation, telecommunications, banking, as well as postal and courier services.
A full list of federally-regulated sectors can be found on the government’s website.
It also applies to interns and workers under the age of 18.
Why 65 cents?
The increase is based on Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the previous calendar year.
The annual average CPI for 2023 is about 3.9 per cent.
How does this work with the provincial minimum wage?
This pay is specifically for workers in federally-regulated industries and has no bearing on the minimum wage set by each province and territory.
However, if a provincial government has a higher minimum wage, workers in that province would get that higher salary.
As of March 13, the only province set to increase their minimum wage higher than $1.30 is Yukon.
Will the minimum wage go up in Ontario?
Ontario’s minimum wage changes take place in the fall. In 2023, it was bumped to $16.55 an hour. At the time, this was a full dollar jump from the $15.50 workers were being paid in 2022.
The Doug Ford government has pledged to annual increases in October. In late March, they said the new increase will be to $17.20.
What are the minimum wages in Canada?
Alberta: $15
British Columbia: $16.75
Manitoba: $15.30
New Brunswick: $14.75, set to increase to $15.30 in April 2024
Newfoundland and Labrador: $15, set to increase to $15.60 in April 2024
Northwest Territories: $16.05
Nova Scotia: $15, set to increase to $15.20 in April 2024
Nunavut: $16
Ontario: $16.55
Prince Edward Island: $15, set to increase to $16 in April 2024
Quebec: $15.25
Saskatchewan: $14, set to increase to $15 in October 2024
Yukon: $16.77, set to increase to $17.59 in April 2024
Is the minimum wage enough?
According to a 2023 analysis by the Ontario Living Wage Network, a liveable wage in Ontario would be more than $25 an hour in the Greater Toronto Area.
This is calculated by factoring in costs like food, rent, transportation, clothing and footwear, medical expenses, childcare, internet and cell phone costs.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vermont police warn drivers returning from Montreal to check for hidden GPS devices
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Idaho man to be tried for 3 deaths including children who were called 'zombies'
The trial of a man charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children is set to begin in Idaho this week, serving as a second act in a bizarre case that has drawn worldwide attention and already resulted in a life sentence for the mother of the children.
Carbon tax protest set up near highway west of Calgary
Protesters against Ottawa's recent raise of the carbon tax are setting up a rally west of Calgary.
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
Alex Murdaugh faces a South Carolina judge for punishment a final time
Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in federal court for stealing from clients and his law firm. The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is already serving a life sentence without parole in a state prison for killing his wife and son.
Analysis Was Jesus a man of colour? Why this question matters more than ever
As Christians worldwide celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, some are pointing toward an uncomfortable truth for many: The true face of the historical Jesus looks nothing like the one many still see in their church’s stained-glass windows, in Hollywood movies, or in the image many carry in their minds.
Kia Canada recalls nearly 20,000 SUVs because they 'could move when parked'
Kia Canada is recalling nearly 20,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect it says can cause the vehicle to 'move when it's parked.'
Cicadas are nature's weirdos. They pee stronger than us and an STD can turn them into zombies
The periodical cicadas that are about to infest two parts of the United States aren't just plentiful, they're downright weird.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Annual electricity rate hike takes effect in Quebec
The annual increase in residential electricity rates, capped at three per cent, takes effect in Quebec.
-
Petapan Treaty: Indigenous groups deplore 'impasse' with Quebec
One year after the Quebec government set itself a deadline to conclude a treaty with three Innu communities in the Côte-Nord and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean regions, the Indigenous groups concerned have come out to denounce what they are calling an 'impasse.'
-
Former Quebec minister Benoit Pelletier dies
Former Quebec minister Benoit Pelletier, considered a leading constitutionalist under Jean Charest's Liberal government, died in Mexico, his family announced.
Ottawa
-
Gas prices increase on Monday in Ottawa due to carbon tax hike
Ottawa motorists will be paying three cents a litre more to fill up the gas tank on Monday, when the federal carbon tax hike kicks in. A protest against the federal carbon tax is scheduled for Monday in Ottawa.
-
A look at some of the April Fools' Day jokes in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some of the April Fools' Day jokes in Ottawa on Monday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Mission anticipates a record number of Easter meals to be served
The Ottawa Mission is on pace to break another record number of Easter meals served.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
-
Situation in Onaping Falls resolved, Sudbury police say
The situation that drew a large police presence to the Onaping Falls area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday has been resolved.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people taken to hospital following collision in Woodstock
Woodstock police say multiple people were transported to hospital following a collision at an intersection early Monday morning.
-
Report of prowler in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a prowler in Kitchener.
-
Drayton community honours grocery store worker following sudden passing
The Easter long weekend is feeling a lot different for the Ford family this year.
London
-
Crews on scene of fire south of Strathroy
OPP are asking the public to avoid an area south of Strathroy due to a structure fire. Glendon Drive is closed between Wellington Avenue and Dugald Street.
-
Ontario drivers to see higher prices at the pumps amid carbon tax increase
Ontario drivers should expect to see a surge in gas prices this month due to the carbon tax increase.
-
The federal minimum wage went up as of April 1. Here's what you need to know
The federal minimum wage has increased. Here's what you need to know.
Windsor
-
WPS will have 'visible presence' at planned protest
According to a post on social media, WPS said it respects demonstrators' rights to peacefully protest and officers will work to ensure protestors can work to exercise their civil rights in a way that is, "lawful and safe."
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
-
Police warning residents to beware of seasonal scammers
Now that spring is officially here and the nicer weather will come around more often, Chatham-Kent police are warning residents of construction fraud, such as paving and other contractors.
Barrie
-
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
-
Barrie Colts lose controversial game two in Oshawa
The Barrie Colts will return home for game three of their OHL first-round playoff series with the top-seeded Oshawa Generals tied at one game each following a controversial 5-4 loss in Oshawa Sunday afternoon.
-
Markham man busted for stunt driving in Oro-Medonte
Police pulled over a driver and charged him with stunt driving in a 90 km/h zone.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for missing four-year-old
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
-
RCMP planning possible detours ahead of carbon tax protests Monday
Manitoba RCMP said they are aware of possible protests scheduled to take place Monday along the Trans-Canada Highway near the provincial borders.
-
Winnipeg gas station robbed at knifepoint, man and woman charged
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
Atlantic
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
-
Prices at the pumps jump in the Maritimes following carbon tax increase
Motorists in all three Maritime provinces are paying more for gas and diesel following an increased carbon tax on fuel.
-
Minimum wage up across Atlantic Canada with biggest jump in Newfoundland and Labrador
The minimum wage is going up today in all four Atlantic Canadian provinces.
N.L.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
-
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
Edmonton
-
Red-hot Oilers visit Blues Monday night
During the first month of the season, the Edmonton Oilers didn't look like a playoff team, and Connor McDavid didn't look like a scoring champion.
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
-
Anti-carbon tax protest planned for Monday could snarl holiday traffic
Not only will gas be more expensive Monday, but you might get stuck in traffic trying to make it to the gas station.
Calgary
-
Carbon tax protest set up near highway west of Calgary
Protesters against Ottawa's recent raise of the carbon tax are setting up a rally west of Calgary.
-
Missing child found, Calgary police say
Calgary police say a child, who was last seen on Saturday, has been found.
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Regina
-
'Celebrating culture': Youth soccer tournament gives players World Cup experience
A youth soccer tournament in Regina is giving players the FIFA World Cup treatment.
-
Sask. readies for federal carbon tax increase
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
-
Weyburn police warn of increase in Bitcoin scams
Weyburn Police are reporting an increase of Bitcoin-related fraud in their community — and warning members to be on the lookout for similar scams.
Saskatoon
-
A former SaskEnergy employee who claimed his cancer was linked to gas exposure has died
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
-
Saskatoon downtown pushes to ban street performers from using amps
The director of Saskatoon’s downtown business district wants to see new restrictions on who gets to use an amplifier in public spaces.
-
Sask. readies for federal carbon tax increase
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Here are some of the costs increasing in B.C. as of April 1
While the cost of living is already rising for many B.C. residents, some expenses became even more steep as of April 1.
-
Vancouver police expect retaliatory violence after 'chilling' gang shooting in busy area
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
-
Rescuers look for improved tides this week in effort to save orphaned B.C. whale
The tides are expected to be more promising this week in the northern Vancouver Island lagoon where an orphaned orca so far can't be convinced to leave.
Vancouver Island
-
Here are some of the costs increasing in B.C. as of April 1
While the cost of living is already rising for many B.C. residents, some expenses became even more steep as of April 1.
-
Rescuers look for improved tides this week in effort to save orphaned B.C. whale
The tides are expected to be more promising this week in the northern Vancouver Island lagoon where an orphaned orca so far can't be convinced to leave.
-
Vancouver police expect retaliatory violence after 'chilling' gang shooting in busy area
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.