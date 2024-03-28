TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario to raise minimum wage in the fall

    Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, Sept. 22, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    Share

    The Doug Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage in the fall.

    Starting on Oct. 1, minimum pay in the province will be $17.20, up from the current minimum wage of $16.55.

    The province said in a release Thursday that the 3.9 per cent annualized wage increase is based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index (CPI) and brings Ontario’s minimum wage to the second highest in Canada.

    The increase comes amid an affordability crisis in the province.

    A worker making the general minimum wage and working 40 hours per week, the government says, will see an annual pay increase of up to $1,355.

    There were 935,600 workers earning at or below $17.20 per hour in 2023.

    The province announced the move the same day as its annual sunshine list was released, revealing the top-earning government paid workers in the province.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Do these exercises for core strength if you can't stomach doing planks

    Planks are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening your midsection, as they target all of your major core muscles: the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, external obliques and internal obliques. Yet despite the popularity of various 10-minute plank challenges, planking is actually one of the most dreaded core exercises, according to many fitness experts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News