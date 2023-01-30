The Farmers' Almanac just revealed Ontario's spring forecast. Here's what to expect

Tulips bloom as spring rain falls in downtown Ottawa on Thursday May 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Tulips bloom as spring rain falls in downtown Ottawa on Thursday May 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Girl, 6, dead after accident at ski resort north of Montreal on Sunday

A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84

Bobby Hull once proudly said that he played the way he lived -- straightforward. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who electrified fans through the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before a jump to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972, a move that led to lawsuits but ultimately higher salaries for hockey players.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

  • Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84

    Bobby Hull once proudly said that he played the way he lived -- straightforward. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who electrified fans through the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before a jump to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972, a move that led to lawsuits but ultimately higher salaries for hockey players.

    Former Chicago Blackhawks player Bobby Hull is introduced to fans during the NHL hockey team's convention in Chicago, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

Vancouver

Edmonton