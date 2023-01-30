The Farmers' Almanac just revealed Ontario's spring forecast. Here's what to expect
The Farmers' Almanac just revealed its spring 2023 forecast and Ontario, along with much of the rest of Canada, is expected to see a “turbulent transition to warmth,” the agency predicts.
Using its long-range weather forecasting methods, utilized by the periodical for more than 200 years, The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a slow warm-up for most of Canada, with “a very stormy April” in store.
In southern Ontario and the Great Lakes area, snow and slushy weather are predicted to stretch into early April. In mid-to-late April, the province should expect more showers than usual alongside periods of stormy weather, the forecast says.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Rain is in the forecast for both Easter weekend, which falls on April 9 in 2023, and Victoria Day long weekend from May 20 to May 22. Although showers are in the forecast for the May long weekend, by the time Victoria Day itself rolls around (May 22), the weather is expected to be “fair,” the almanac says.
Unsettling weather could last into June right across the country, the forecast says.
“Another threat of severe weather, this one more widespread, is forecast around the time of the June solstice, as a surge of very warm, humid, and unstable air triggers showers, violent thunderstorms, and possibly even a twister or two across much of the central and eastern parts of the nation,” it reads.
For western Ontario, the almanac predicts “dangerous” thunderstorms in mid-to-late June.
Then, summer weather should kick into gear, it says.
“As we make the astronomical transition to summer, the heat will turn on big time across much of [Canada] as June winds down to a close.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | B.C. reveals plan for decriminalization of small amounts of drugs for personal use
British Columbia is taking a major step forward in its fight against the province’s deadly overdose crisis by decriminalizing the possession of a small amount of certain illicit drugs for personal use.
Why adding a bit of milk to your morning coffee might be good for you
Adding some milk to your morning coffee may boost the body's anti-inflammatory response, new research out of Denmark shows.
Girl, 6, dead after accident at ski resort north of Montreal on Sunday
A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.
Michael Jackson's nephew to star in King of Pop biopic
Michael Jackson's 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic "Michael" to be directed by Antoine Fuqua.
WHO: COVID-19 still an emergency but nearing 'inflection' point
The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organization chief said Monday, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an 'inflection point' where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths.
New alcohol recommendations could speed up changing drinking habits: businesses
New guidance for drinking alcohol could speed up changing consumer drinking habits as younger generations drink less and non-alcoholic beverages become more popular, advocates and business owners in the beverage industry say.
Quebec minister calls on new anti-Islamophobia representative to step down over Bill 21 comments
Quebec's minister responsible for secularism, Jean-Francois Roberge, has called on Canada’s new special anti-Islamophobia advisor Amira Elghawaby to apologize and step down.
Health, economy, crime top issues of concern as House of Commons resumes
Members of Parliament return to Ottawa to resume sitting for the first time in 2023 on Monday, with the state of Canada's health-care system, the health of the Canadian economy, and rates of violent crime in this country all top of mind.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Bobby Hull once proudly said that he played the way he lived -- straightforward. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who electrified fans through the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before a jump to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972, a move that led to lawsuits but ultimately higher salaries for hockey players.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister calls on new anti-Islamophobia representative to step down over Bill 21 comments
Quebec's minister responsible for secularism, Jean-Francois Roberge, has called on Canada’s new special anti-Islamophobia advisor Amira Elghawaby to apologize and step down.
-
L'Arche says co-founder Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women
A report commissioned by a non-profit organization founded by the late Jean Vanier says the Canadian sexually abused 25 women during his decades with the group.
-
Girl, 6, dead after accident at ski resort north of Montreal on Sunday
A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.
London
-
London driver charged following fatal crash with pedestrian
A person has been charged following the death of a pedestrian in a crash last week. As previously reported by CTV News, a pedestrian was struck by a car near Hamilton Road and Watmar Avenue on Jan. 24.
-
Fatal house fire in London
One person has died after a house fire in London. Crews were called to the scene on Tremont Road near Trafalgar Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
-
Chatham-Kent IBL baseball club to immediately drop 'blackbirds' name
The newly minted Chatham-Kent Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) franchise is immediately dropping their recently announced “Blackbirds” name after learning the term held historical derogatory use.
Kitchener
-
'Could have been catastrophic': Fire official credits CO detector in helping save two people
The Waterloo Fire Department is crediting a working carbon monoxide (CO) detector for potentially helping to save the lives of two people early Sunday morning.
-
Stolen vehicle investigation leads to drug seizure and four arrests, Halton police
Halton police have arrested four individuals and say $433K worth of cars, drugs and contrabands were seized following a stolen auto investigation.
-
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Bobby Hull once proudly said that he played the way he lived -- straightforward. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who electrified fans through the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before a jump to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972, a move that led to lawsuits but ultimately higher salaries for hockey players.
Northern Ontario
-
3.7 kilos of cocaine seized in northern Ontario by provincial guns and gangs unit
A joint forces drug trafficking investigation in northern Ontario has resulted in three people charged and drugs, cash and a vehicle being seized.
-
Suspect was asleep behind the wheel, bag of coke in their lap, Sault police say
Two people discovered asleep in a vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 30 were found with weapons and more than $175,000 in illegal drugs, Sault police said Monday.
-
'24,' 'Runaways' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series '24' and providing the voice for Tess in the video game 'The Last of Us' has died. She was 45.
Ottawa
-
Governments failed Ottawa residents during convoy occupation, people's commission finds
A report into the impact of the "Freedom Convoy" occupation on residents of Ottawa has accused all three levels of government of failing to uphold the human rights of people who live and work in downtown Ottawa.
-
23 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 192 parking tickets and 67 Provincial Offences Notices in downtown Ottawa this weekend, as people gathered marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
-
Red flag flying on Rideau Canal Skateway forces festival to cancel event
With the world's largest skating rink still closed, the Ice Dragon Boat Festival scheduled for next weekend has been cancelled.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent IBL baseball club to immediately drop 'blackbirds' name
The newly minted Chatham-Kent Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) franchise is immediately dropping their recently announced “Blackbirds” name after learning the term held historical derogatory use.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital and Chatham-Kent Health Alliance receive award of stroke distinction
Windsor Regional Hospital and Chatham-Kent Health Alliance have been received accreditation with distinction for stroke care and services.
-
Dane Cook to bring his latest comedy tour to Caesars Windsor this April
Actor and comedian Dane Cook will be bringing the laughs to The Colosseum stage for the first time this spring during his latest tour.
Barrie
-
Collier Street Parkade single-vehicle crash
An early morning crash at Collier Street Parkade sent the driver to hospital.
-
Truck blitz nabs more than a dozen overweight trucks
Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) inspected 13 commercial motor vehicles resulting in four commercial motor vehicles taken out of service due to major defects.
-
Barrie police officer officially resigns after being charged by OPP
A Barrie Police Constable has resigned after being charged with Assault and Assault with a weapon by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Atlantic
-
Halifax murder trial hears key witness describe gruesome details of crime scene
The grisly aftermath of an alleged fatal shooting was described today during the murder trial of a former medical student accused of killing a fellow student in Halifax seven years ago.
-
'Deeply disturbing': Halifax police chief speaks out on beating death of Black man by U.S. officers
Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella is among several Canadian police chiefs to speak out against the beating death of a Black man by several police officers in Memphis, Tenn., earlier this month.
-
'I personally am affected by that': Nova Scotians express outrage over death of Tyre Nichols
Horror, outrage, and pain are just a few words Robert Wright uses to describe his feelings after watching Tyre Nichols pinned and assaulted by officers in Memphis.
Calgary
-
RCMP warn of snow and ice-covered QEII Highway north of Calgary
RCMP are warning motorists to travel with caution on the QEII Highway north of Calgary due to slippery driving conditions.
-
Foothills Fieldhouse discussion returning to Calgary City Hall
The Foothills Athletic Park redesign could get a little closer to reality on Monday.
-
University of Lethbridge cancels scheduled lecture by controversial guest speaker
The University of Lethbridge, following a great deal of push back from students and members of the public, has cancelled a planned lecture from a controversial guest speaker.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Bobby Hull once proudly said that he played the way he lived -- straightforward. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who electrified fans through the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before a jump to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972, a move that led to lawsuits but ultimately higher salaries for hockey players.
-
Four new faces join Manitoba's cabinet
Premier Heather Stefanson added four new cabinet members and reorganized several other roles during a shuffle Monday morning.
-
Frigid cold and extreme wind chills being felt across much of Manitoba
Manitobans are going to want to bundle up on Monday morning as much of the province is experiencing freezing temperatures.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. reveals plan for decriminalization of small amounts of drugs for personal use
British Columbia is taking a major step forward in its fight against the province’s deadly overdose crisis by decriminalizing the possession of a small amount of certain illicit drugs for personal use.
-
Second man charged in connection to 2022 Coquitlam killing
A second man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a Coquitlam man nearly a year ago.
-
Dozens of animals killed in fire at Surrey exotic animal rescue
A fire at an exotic animal rescue in Surrey killed dozens of animals and displaced many more over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Mindbender roller coaster closed after 37 years at West Edmonton Mall
The Mindbender roller coaster at Galaxyland has been shut down, West Edmonton Mall announced on Monday.
-
1 charged in firearms trafficking investigation in Edmonton, Gibbons, Fort McMurray
A 50-year-old Gibbons, Alta., man is accused of trafficking firearms.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith opposes assisted-dying expansion as Ottawa eyes delay
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says the province objects to Ottawa's plan to extend eligibility for medically assisted death to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.