The Beer Store will be allowed to sell lottery tickets in Ontario under new agreement

As the province plans to introduce alcohol sales to Ontario corner stores this summer, The Beer Store will be allowed to sell lottery tickets and other items under the new agreement.

In May, Premier Doug Ford announced that convenience stores can start sealing beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages as early as Sept. 5. In doing so, The Beer Store will also be able to expand its offerings, including lottery tickets.

At the time, The Beer Store said it was looking forward to the next stage of the company’s “evolution” amid the expansion of alcohol sales in the province, a statement which a spokesperson told CTV News Toronto stands. Liquor will remain limited to LCBO locations while cannabis and tobacco products will only be available at licenced dispensaries and convenience stores, respectively.

As part of the agreement, which was reached before the expiration of an exclusive deal that was set to end in December 2025, the province will reimburse The Beer Store up to $225 million.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said it continues to “evaluate opportunities on a case-by-case basis” when asked about the sale of lottery tickets at Beer Store locations.

“OLG is constantly evaluating opportunities to expand points of distribution to better serve our customer and fulfill our mandate from government,” a spokesperson said in an email.

The plan to expand alcohol sales in Ontario’s convenience stores makes good on a campaign promise made by Ford back in 2018. As part of the deal, licenced grocery stores will also be permitted to start selling ready-to-drink beverages and large-pack sizes of beer as of Aug. 1.

With files from Joshua Freeman and Codi Wilson