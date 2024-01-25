The Beer Store expands delivery offerings to 280 locations

Ontarians can order beer from hundreds of more locations across the province.

The Beer Store launched on DoorDash in December with 50 stores and just tacked on another 230 locations this month.

Prior to DoorDash, The Beer Store offered home delivery, operated in-house with a delivery fee of approximately $12.

The Beer Store is eliminating the delivery fee on DoorDash until Feb. 8 to promote the partnership.

All pack sizes, including singles, 12s and 24s, are available on the DoorDash app or website.

“The Beer Store is the most convenient place to buy beer in Ontario, offering great value on a wide selection of beers available,” Roy Benin, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Beer Store, said in a news release Thursday.

The Beer Store has enjoyed a decade-long deal with the province for exclusive rights to sell 12 and 24-packs of beer.

But that deal, signed in 2015, is set to expire and Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced plans to expand alcohol sales to corner stores and eliminate the cap on grocery stores and big box stores by 2026.

Industry experts have said The Beer Store will be left in the past if it doesn’t find a way to reinvent itself or else it will become redundant.