Ten new monkeypox cases confirmed in Toronto: PHO

Health officials have confirmed 10 additional monkeypox cases in Toronto and there are now 33 confirmed cases across the province.

Public Health Ontario says 28 of the 33 cases are in Toronto, and all confirmed cases so far have been in men.

“In addition, there are 11 probable cases and 34 suspect cases. These 45 probable and suspect cases include 11 females and 34 males ranging in age from <20 to 71 years (average: 34.3) and were reported by nine public health units,” Public Health Ontario wrote in a document released on Tuesday.

Middlesex-London, Ottawa, Halton, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph also have confirmed cases.

Suspected cases have been reported in Hamilton, Durham, Eastern Ontario, York and Windsor-Essex.

Earlier this month, Toronto Public Health said it was aware of 18 confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Across Canada, there are 168 confirmed cases, with 141 of them in Quebec.

The World Health Organization said last week it is aware of 2,103 lab-confirmed cases across the globe, including one death.

Across all confirmed cases, the most common symptoms reported are skin rash, oral or genital lesions, swollen lymph nodes, fever or chills.

While everyone can get and spread monkeypox, the recent outbreak in Europe and North America has seen significant spread among gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men.

In response, Toronto Public Health is administering the Imvamune smallpox vaccine to bathhouse workers and patrons, sex workers, and men who have sex with men who have had two or more sexual partners in the previous three weeks.

Cisgender women are not eligible for the Imvamune vaccine unless they are identified as a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

Federal guidelines indicate the smallpox vaccine is most effective if within four days of exposure to a case, but can help if administered up to 14 days after exposure.

Monkeypox typically spreads through sustained close contact between people breathing, talking, coughing or sneezing.

It can also spread through skin-to-skin contact with rashes or bodily fluids and can also remain on items such as clothing or bedsheets that have made contact with an infected person.

Symptoms can present anywhere between 5 to 21 days after exposure.

Vaccination clinics are operating this week at Metro Hall, Cloverdale Mall in Etobicoke and 1940 Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough.