Teen killed in overnight shooting in Scarborough: police
A 16-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood overnight.
Toronto police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the area of Cataraqui Crescent and Warden Avenue, north of Danforth Road, shortly after 1 a.m.
According to police, a male victim was shot inside the residence and an unidentified suspect fled the scene.
Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
In a news release issued Monday, police identified the victim as 16-year-old Jamal Abdinasir.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
There is no suspect information so far.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 2 toddlers near Quebec City
Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who have gone missing from the Saint-Raphaël area.
Netanyahu acknowledges 'tragic mistake' after Rafah strike kills dozens of Palestinians
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday that a "tragic mistake" had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and, according to local officials, killed at least 45 people.
Mike Tyson had medical issue on cross-country flight
Boxing legend Mike Tyson required medical attention after experiencing an 'ulcer flare up' toward the end of a cross-country flight Sunday, his representatives confirmed to the New York Post.
Why Canada's big grocery stores are under investigation
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' GTA auto theft operation: police
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
Indigo Books & Music shareholders vote to approve privatization sale
Indigo Books & Music Inc. shareholders have voted to approve a deal that will see the retailer become a private company.
Canada pledges visas for 5,000 Gaza residents related to Canadians
Canada said on Monday it would grant temporary visas to 5,000 Gaza residents under a special program for Canadians' relatives living in the war-torn enclave, a preparatory move in case they are able to leave in the future.
Quebec police investigating after entire herd of 75 cattle allegedly stolen
Quebec provincial police are investigating after an entire herd of about 75 cattle were allegedly stolen in the Eastern Townships region last week.
At least 21 dead in Memorial Day weekend storms that devastated several U.S. states
A series of powerful storms swept over the central and southern U.S. over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, killing at least 21 people and leaving a wide trail of destroyed homes, businesses and power outages.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Amber Alert issued for 2 toddlers near Quebec City
Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who have gone missing from the Saint-Raphaël area.
-
Quebec police investigating after entire herd of 75 cattle allegedly stolen
Quebec provincial police are investigating after an entire herd of about 75 cattle were allegedly stolen in the Eastern Townships region last week.
-
Montreal under severe thunderstorm watch
The Greater Montreal area is under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Ottawa
-
LIVE
LIVE Environment Canada issues tornado watch for Ottawa-Gatineau
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes, Environment Canada says.
-
Alstom hits the brakes on redesigning axles on Ottawa's LRT vehicles
Alstom is hitting the brakes on redesigning the wheel hub assembly on Ottawa's LRT vehicles, which was once billed as a "final fix" to a problem that has caused at least three shutdowns on the Confederation Line over the past three years.
-
4 suspects face over 500 charges following firearms, drug bust north of Belleville, Ont.
Four people face over 500 charges related to a major drugs and firearms bust in Tyendinaga Township in eastern Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows head-on collision avoided on Highway 17 in northern Ont.
A commercial driver is facing a list of charges after video surfaces of a scary near miss involving an off-duty officer and a truck full of cattle in northern Ontario last month, police say.
-
Why Canada's big grocery stores are under investigation
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
-
Former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in Los Angeles
Former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles while interrupting thieves Saturday, according to his agent and CNN affiliate KABC.
Kitchener
-
Lithium-ion batteries blamed for devastating Cambridge fire
Investigators believe charging lithium-ion batteries sparked a destructive fire at a Cambridge apartment complex.
-
Cargill employees in Guelph on strike
Members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 175 working at Cargill Dunlop in Guelph are officially on strike.
-
Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' GTA auto theft operation: police
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
London
-
London police pilot project at Masonville coming to an end
The London police engagement centre at Masonville Mall is coming to an end. Police launched the centre in December as part of a six month pilot project.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO $4-million fire at Goderich Home Hardware
Damage is estimated at $4-million and the building is a total loss after a fire at Watson's Home Hardware in Goderich. The blaze was spotted by a passerby around 7 p.m. on Saturday after the store had closed.
-
'Felt like I was at the Bud': Knights players feeling fan support at Memorial Cup
London faces Moose Jaw in their second game of the Memorial Cup tournament, and a victory would catapult them directly into Friday’s semi-final.
Windsor
-
Body of swimmer reported missing found by OPP
OPP have recovered the body of a swimmer who was reported missing on Lake St. Clair. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police found the remains of the 28-year-old man from St. Clair, Michigan.
-
Stolen motorcycle leads to $10,000 drug bust
A 43-year-old man is facing charges after a $10,000 drug bust in Wallaceburg.
-
Woman charged with assaulting roommate with baseball bat
Chatham-Kent police say a woman has been charged with assault after a fight with her roommate.
Barrie
-
3 young suspects wanted in armed robbery investigation in Barrie
Police are looking to identify three suspects accused of an armed robbery allegedly involving a stun gun and firearm in Barrie.
-
Driver charged with stunt driving for speeding 118km/h in residential area: OPP
A driver stopped for allegedly speeding nearly double the limit in Caledon will have to find an alternate way around after being handed a month-long driver's licence suspension.
-
Toddler dies after being struck by recycling truck in Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood
A toddler has died after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Prayer for salvation: 140-year-old downtown Winnipeg church on brink of collapse
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
-
Postmedia selling the Winnipeg Sun, the Graphic Leader, and Kenora Miner & News
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. says it has signed a deal to sell the Winnipeg Sun, the Graphic Leader, and Kenora Miner & News newspapers to the Klein Group Ltd.
-
Man hospitalized after Osborne Village assault
A 56-year-old man remains hospitalized after he was attacked in Osborne Village Saturday night.
Atlantic
-
Maritime weather: Rain, showers, risk of thunderstorms Tuesday
There was not much in the way of wet weather this past weekend in the Maritimes, and more widespread rain and showers are expected Tuesday.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
-
Blasting at Halifax Infirmary's construction site could cause vibrations, increased noise for local residents until October
Residents living near the QEII Halifax Infirmary may be affected by "mild vibrations and increased noise levels" for the next few months due to work being done at the facility.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
-
After more than 100 years, Newfoundland's unknown soldier returns home
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Henrique to play in Game 3 of Western Conference final
The veteran centre will be in the lineup tonight when his Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference final, head coach Kris Knoblauch said.
-
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for impaired driving crash that killed Edmonton couple
The man who killed an Edmonton couple in an impaired driving crash will spend more than four years in prison.
-
Multiple businesses damaged in fire in Mill Woods strip mall
At least four businesses were damaged in a fire in Knotwood Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Driver arrested after failing to stop for Calgary police
Calgary police say a driver, who was believed to have been impaired, was arrested Sunday evening.
-
Why Canada's big grocery stores are under investigation
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
-
'Complete surprise': Alberta woman wins big on April Lotto Max
An Okotoks woman who won $100,000 on a lottery ticket says she doesn't yet know how she'll spend the money.
Regina
-
Sask. archivists looking to confirm if marriage performed in the skies over Regina was aviation first
Regina has been home to many Canadian aviation firsts including the first licensed pilot, aircraft and airfield. Now, the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan is seeking information about another possible aviation first – a 1929 marriage in an aircraft.
-
Inquest into 2015 death of Haven Dubois begins in Regina
After nine long years of waiting – an inquest into the death of a teen who was found unresponsive in a Regina creek is getting underway.
-
'Absolutely exceeded expectations': Organizers report success at Cathedral Village Arts Festival
An annual fixture in the Queen City, organizers for the Cathedral Village Arts Festival are saying the 2024 iteration of the week long event exceeded expectations – and then some.
Saskatoon
-
City facing challenges finding sites for homeless shelters
A recent report shows the City of Saskatoon has had some "challenges" identifying potential sites for homeless shelters, but two options are going through a review process.
-
Hundreds walk in Saskatoon to raise awareness for Alzheimer's
A walking party of 200 people gathered at River Landing Amphitheatre on Saturday to prepare for either a one or four-kilometer walk to advocate awareness for Alzheimer's, dementia, and other neuro-degenerative diseases.
-
Sask. archivists looking to confirm if marriage performed in the skies over Regina was aviation first
Regina has been home to many Canadian aviation firsts including the first licensed pilot, aircraft and airfield. Now, the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan is seeking information about another possible aviation first – a 1929 marriage in an aircraft.
Vancouver
-
Fort Nelson, B.C., evacuees heading home after wildfire evacuation order ends
Residents in Fort Nelson are allowed to return home today after being evacuated from the community for more than two weeks due to wildfires.
-
Vancouver council considering pedestrian priority at more crosswalks
Changes could be coming to pedestrian infrastructure in Vancouver, with walkers getting priority at more intersections.
-
Restricting cellphones in Vancouver schools back on board agenda
Restricting cell phones in Vancouver’s public schools is back on the agenda at Monday’s board meeting.
Vancouver Island
-
Fort Nelson, B.C., evacuees heading home after wildfire evacuation order ends
Residents in Fort Nelson are allowed to return home today after being evacuated from the community for more than two weeks due to wildfires.
-
2 died in plane crash near Squamish, B.C., police confirm
Two people died after a plane went down in a remote area near Squamish, B.C. on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
Israeli attack on Rafah tent camp kills 45, prompts global outcry
An Israeli airstrike triggered a massive blaze killing 45 people in a tent camp in the Gaza city of Rafah, officials said on Monday, prompting an outcry from global leaders who urged the implementation of a World Court ruling to halt Israel's assault.