Teen killed in overnight shooting in Scarborough: police

    A 16-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood overnight.

    Toronto police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the area of Cataraqui Crescent and Warden Avenue, north of Danforth Road, shortly after 1 a.m.

    According to police, a male victim was shot inside the residence and an unidentified suspect fled the scene.

    Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

    In a news release issued Monday, police identified the victim as 16-year-old Jamal Abdinasir.

    The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

    There is no suspect information so far.

