Teen charged after vehicle crashes into Toronto house, injuring 6 people

A 17-year-old has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act after Tesla crashed into a Toronto townhouse and injured six people on Friday.

The incident happened just after midnight in North York, south Sheppard Avenue at Highway 404.

Police say that emergency crews were called to the three-storey complex after the vehicle departed the roadway, crossed a sidewalk and collided into the building’s rear living space.

One neighbour told CP24 that his house “vibrated like there was an earthquake” when the vehicle crashed into the complex next door, and that he heard someone yell that there had been an accident and to call 9-11.

The neighbour said that eight to nine people live in the townhouse, all under the age of 30.

According to police, three adults inside the home were injured from the crash including one male with serious but non-life threatening injuries and another adult male and female who were treated at the scene and released.

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a townhouse complex in North York on Jan. 5, 2024.

Three occupants in the vehicle – a youth, an adult female and a male child -- sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital following the crash.

Toronto Fire Services say the vehicle struck a gas main which caused a natural gas leak. They have since been cleared from the scene.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing.