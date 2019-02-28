

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A GTA tattoo artist has been charged after a customer reported being sexually assaulted during two tattoo sessions in 2016.

York Regional Police said they began an investigation after a victim filed an online report earlier this month.

Police allege that the victim was sexually assaulted while getting a tattoo at two separate occasions. The victim got the tattoos at a shop in Markham, located near Kennedy Road, north of Steeles Avenue.

“The accused has worked at several different locations throughout the Greater Toronto Area as a tattoo artist,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

A suspect police have identified as Toronto resident Kevin Proulx, 44, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with the incidents. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

Investigators released an image of the accused on Thursday as they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

None of the charges has been proven in court.