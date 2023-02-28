'Suspicious' fire tears through popular Toronto restaurant

Myth restaurant near King Street and Spadina Avenue is shown following an overnight fire. Myth restaurant near King Street and Spadina Avenue is shown following an overnight fire.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the border with Ukraine tightened Tuesday after several drones attacked inside Russian territory, including one that crashed just 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Moscow in an alarming development for Russian defences.

Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. They say U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Italy: Migrants paid 8,000 euros each for 'voyage of death'

Rescue teams pulled more bodies from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from Italy's latest migration tragedy to 65, as prosecutors identified suspected smugglers who allegedly charged 8,000 euros for each person making the 'voyage of death' from Turkiye to Italy.

Canadian-founded company develops first AI-designed COVID-19 drug, starts clinical trials

For the first time ever, a drug for COVID-19 designed with artificial intelligence is headed to clinical trials. Insilico Medicine, a Hong Kong-based AI pharmaceutical company, announced last Thursday its ISM3312 therapeutic would be starting clinical trials in China after its preclinical studies found that the drug "significantly reduces" viral load and inflammation in the lungs.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton