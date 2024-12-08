TORONTO
Toronto

Hwy. 401 westbound shut down in Ajax due to police investigation

An Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (Source: OPP)
The westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 have been closed in Ajax due to a police investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police said shortly before noon on Sunday that they were investigating a “sudden death” in the area.

The westbound lanes of the busy highway are closed between Salem and Westney roads as police investigate. The eastbound lanes of the highway are unaffected, OPP said.

The closure is expected to last until around 4 p.m., the OPP said.

Police did not immediately provide any further details about the incident.

