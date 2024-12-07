Man dead, 4 others in hospital after three vehicles collide on highway in Caledon
One person is dead and four others have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Caledon.
It happened just before midnight Friday on Highway 10, near Old School Road.
A 44-year-old driver from Caledon – the sole occupant of his vehicle – was pronounced dead at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
Meanwhile two occupants from another vehicle were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries. Two other people from a third vehicle were taken to a local hospital.
The OPP are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Shameful': Monument honouring fallen soldiers included names of living veterans
Veterans are asking for answers after discovering that two sculptures in Ontario honouring fallen soldiers include the names of many people who are very much alive.
Canada's air force took video of object shot down over Yukon, updated image released
The Canadian military has released more details and an updated image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023.
Invasive species could be hiding in your Christmas decor. Here's how to stop the spread
Make sure to look through your holiday decorations, as Christmas trees, wreaths, and other natural decor can have invasive insects, eggs, and plants that pose a threat to local ecosystems and the economy.
The mysterious, mathematical origins of the world's most unusually shaped national flag
It's a go-to question at bar trivia: what is the only national flag in the world that isn't rectangular or square shaped?
Notre Dame reopens its doors to Macron and other world leaders in a rare symbol of unity
France's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral is formally reopening its doors on Saturday for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark in 2019.
Not just for your parents: Facebook's buy-and-sell platform drawing back millennials
The two-metre-tall anchor, believed to be from a century-old shipwreck, was salvaged by a fisherman in the 1980s. But last year, the 31-year-old Stapleton, who works as a navigation officer on a cargo ship, snapped it up on Facebook Marketplace.
Days after gunman killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO, police push to ID him and FBI offers reward
The gunman who killed the CEO of the largest U.S. health insurer likely left New York City on a bus soon after the brazen ambush that has shaken corporate America, police officials said. But he left something behind: a backpack that was discovered in Central Park.
Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog
WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.
'If it ain't broke don't fix it': U.S. ambassador warns Canada against cutting Mexico out of trilateral trade deal
Cutting Mexico out of the current North American free trade deal 'may not be the best path to take,' says U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen.
Montreal
-
Man arrested for DUI after car crashed into Mile-End restaurant
A man was arrested for drunk driving after allegedly losing control of his vehicle and hitting three parked cars before skidding off and crashing into a restaurant in Montreal's Mile-End neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
-
Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public
Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.
-
'Duty to learn': Vigils mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist killings
Braving a biting winter wind, dignitaries gathered in front of Polytechnique Montréal's main campus on Friday to pay tribute to the 14 women killed at the Montreal institution in an anti-feminist attack 35 years ago.
Ottawa
-
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY Winter travel advisory issued for Ottawa this Saturday
A winter travel advisory has been issued by Environment Canada for Ottawa. The advisory was issued Saturday morning and will be in effect starting this afternoon and tonight.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 6-8
Santa Claus continues the tour of Ottawa and eastern Ontario, Christmas markets are open across the region and the Senators and 67’s each play twice at home this weekend. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
-
OC Transpo to open Trillium Line in three stages starting Jan. 6
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar announced the Lines 2 and 4 will open in three phases, starting with five-day service Monday to Friday beginning Jan. 6.
Northern Ontario
-
How to watch this year's CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
Dec. 7 marks the first Saturday of December, which means it is time for the annual CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon. Here is what you need to know.
-
Seniors at Sudbury apartment building haven’t had a working elevator in almost half a year
Residents at Place Nolin in Sudbury haven’t had a working elevator in nearly six months. The senior’s building is a 40-unit, five-level building, run independently by its own board of directors.
-
Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog
WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.
Kitchener
-
Threat that caused school lockdowns in Guelph came from the United States
Guelph Police Service is releasing more information about a call that caused two schools to go into lockdown and a third to implement hold-and-secure measures earlier this week.
-
University of Waterloo harnessing the power of alpaca poop
The University of Waterloo is trying to create an unusual type of compost.
-
Legal experts concerned about promised encampment legislation
Legal experts are raising concerns about human rights violations as the provincial government promises more powers to deal with growing encampments across the province.
London
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Homeless encampments buried in snow, city hall’s response falling short
The absence of a Winter Response to Homelessness this year means more Londoners endured this week’s snowstorm in tents and make-shift shelters.
-
Running behind on your shoveling? Now's the time to hop to it.
A bit more snow is on the way today – although nothing like the accumulations the region has experienced over the past week.
Windsor
-
'I do think it is extraordinary': Law community expresses concern over notwithstanding clause threat
Hundreds of professionals within the law community have expressed concern with the premier’s threat of using the notwithstanding clause to back new legislation promising a crackdown on encampments.
-
Suspects sought after two hardware store break-ins
Essex County OPP are investigating two overnight break-ins at hardware stores.
-
Windsor’s weekend weather
On Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high of plus 4.
Barrie
-
Driver charged after passing snow plow in front of oncoming OPP vehicle
A driver was pulled over and charged after passing a snow plow in front of an oncoming OPP vehicle.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 snarled traffic
A three-vehicle crash on Highway 400 snarled Friday afternoon traffic.
-
Man arrested after 16-hour standoff with Barrie police seeks to be released from custody
The 43-year-old man taken to hospital in distress following a 16-hour armed standoff with Barrie police last month is seeking bail.
Winnipeg
-
Major Manitoba fossil milestones highlight the potential for future discoveries in the province
A trio of fossil finds through the years helped put Manitoba on the mosasaur map, and the milestone of those finds have all been marked in 2024.
-
Cops and taxes could be highlights of the next Winnipeg budget
Higher property tax hikes and more cops could be coming in next week's city budget.
-
Manitoba premier hints at change of location for supervised drug consumption site
The Manitoba government signalled Friday it is open to changing the location of a proposed supervised drug consumption site that had been revealed two days earlier and met with criticism.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 61st annual Christmas Daddies Telethon airs Saturday on CTV
A beloved yearly tradition, the Christmas Daddies Telethon airs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, on CTV.
-
Not just for your parents: Facebook's buy-and-sell platform drawing back millennials
The two-metre-tall anchor, believed to be from a century-old shipwreck, was salvaged by a fisherman in the 1980s. But last year, the 31-year-old Stapleton, who works as a navigation officer on a cargo ship, snapped it up on Facebook Marketplace.
-
Maritime weekend weather: Cold start and snowy finish
Colder temperatures lie ahead for the weekend in the Maritimes with another swipe of snow and rain expected Sunday.
N.L.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
Edmonton
-
Security guard killed at Edmonton apartment building
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a security guard in central Edmonton on Friday morning.
-
'Focus on bad guys': Albertans react to expansion of federal gun ban
A local gun store owner says the new federal gun ban has left the industry shell-shocked.
-
Not just for your parents: Facebook's buy-and-sell platform drawing back millennials
The two-metre-tall anchor, believed to be from a century-old shipwreck, was salvaged by a fisherman in the 1980s. But last year, the 31-year-old Stapleton, who works as a navigation officer on a cargo ship, snapped it up on Facebook Marketplace.
Calgary
-
Calgarians panicked as Canada Post strike enters fourth week
The impacts of the Canada Post strike are ramping up as other shippers pause their pick-ups to clear growing backlogs.
-
Calgary company steps up to help grieving family with free furnace after fatal carbon monoxide poisoning
A Calgary furnace company stepped up big time Friday to help a Calgary family grieving the loss of a loved one.
-
Alberta working to get money's worth on Turkish medication deal after 2 years
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the government is working to get taxpayer value for the money it paid for medication that has yet to be approved and delivered.
Regina
-
Bernadette McIntyre named Saskatchewan's 24th Lieutenant Governor
Saskatchewan’s 24th Lieutenant Governor will be Bernadette McIntyre after being appointed to the position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.
-
Roses handed out in commemoration of polytechnic massacre
Members of the YWCA handed out roses at the University of Regina to bring awareness to violence against women.
-
Sask. father who kept daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine free from additional prison time
Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mom for nearly 100 days to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, was handed a 12-month prison sentence and 200 days probation on Friday, but credited with time served.
Saskatoon
-
'You're not alone': Saskatoon woman turns the page on years of domestic violence
For one Saskatoon woman, Dec. 6 was not just the national day of action on violence against women — it was the day her abusive ex-husband was sentenced for his years of physical abuse against her.
-
Sask. man involved in Megan Gallagher's murder sentenced to life in prison
Robert 'Bobby' Thomas will spend life behind bars, ineligible for parole for 18 years, for his role in Megan Gallagher's murder.
-
Sask. special support classrooms mean segregation for neurodiverse students, critics say
The Saskatchewan government is set to expand a pilot program designed to minimize disruptive behaviours in school classrooms, but some are concerned that it will segregate children with disabilities from and harm their development.
Vancouver
-
Long time coming: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour arrives at final stop in Vancouver
Pop superstar Taylor Swift greeted some 55,000 eager fans in downtown Vancouver Friday with what’s become a familiar opening line.
-
The East Van Cross could be moving to a new location
The iconic East Van Cross could be getting a new home, as Vancouver councillors are set to discuss moving the artwork to a more accessible location.
-
More cases of parasite causing deadly whirling disease in fish found in B.C. waters
The British Columbia government says it has detected more cases of a parasite that Parks Canada describes as potentially devastating to young trout and salmon.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. ombudsman to investigate delay in sending social assistance cheques amid post strike
Thousands of social assistance cheques have not been distributed in British Columbia because of the Canada Post strike, prompting an investigation by provincial ombudsperson Jay Chalke.
-
Long time coming: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour arrives at final stop in Vancouver
Pop superstar Taylor Swift greeted some 55,000 eager fans in downtown Vancouver Friday with what’s become a familiar opening line.
-
Four-year-old superhero inspires smiles at B.C. long-term care home
While he’s not faster than a speeding bullet, nor more powerful than a locomotive, this four-year-old is proving to be a superhero.