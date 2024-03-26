TORONTO
    • Suspects with knife and pepper spray burst into Ontario movie theatre: police

    A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (file) A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (file)
    Durham police say two suspects armed with a large knife discharged what is believed to be pepper spray in a movie theatre in Oshawa over the weekend before fleeing.

    Officers were called to a Cineplex location at 1351 Grandview Street North around 11:20 p.m. on March 24.

    According to police, two suspects entered a theatre during a movie and released a substance believed to be pepper spray.

    Both of them fled before officers arrived.

    One of the suspects was seen with a large knife, police said.

    People in the audience sustained minor irritation from the spray, according to police.

    Investigator said Tuesday that they are now searching for the two suspects. The first is described as a white male standing around five-foot-nine and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a black toque, black mask, and a grey jogging sweat suit.

    The second suspect is described as a white male standing around five-foot-six and weighing about 150 pounds. He was wearing a grey toque, black mask, and a black jogging sweat suit.

    Police are asking anyone with information or video footage from the incident to contact investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

