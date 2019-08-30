

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Peel police say they are searching for two suspects after a man was knocked out of his wheelchair and robbed in Brampton.

The incident occurred outside an apartment building near McMurchy Avenue and Railroad Street around 3 p.m.

Police say that two males allegedly knocked the victim out of his wheelchair and then stole his personal items while he was lying on the ground.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Investigators have not said what was taken during the incident.

Officers are in the area with members of the K9 unit searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.