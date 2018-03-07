

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery took place at a jewelry store at Oakville Place on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the shopping centre, located at 240 Leighland Avenue, for a reported incident at Mariani Jewellers and Watch Boutique at around 8:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a suspect allegedly threatened employees of the store with a handgun as another suspect allegedly stole an “assortment of watches from the display cases.”

Both suspects then fled to an exit located in the southwest part of the shopping centre.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Police said the pair was last seen getting into a waiting vehicle described as an “older model silver Dodge Caravan.” The vehicle was possibly occupied by a third suspect, officers added.

The two suspects have been described by police as five-foot-10 males with average builds. Both suspects were wearing dark clothing, blue toques and white masks at the time. Investigators added that one of the suspects was carrying a red GoodLife gym bag as well.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4747, ext. 2216 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).