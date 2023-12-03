Suspects outstanding after store robbed in Brampton
Police are investigating after a store in Brampton was robbed on Sunday night.
The incident happened in the area of Dixie Road and Queen Street.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to the scene shortly before 6:30 p.m. and that a weapon was seen.
An unknown amount of merchandise was taken, they said.
The suspects fled the area.
No injuries were reported.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global Affairs reports Canadian killed in Lebanon in connection with Israel-Hamas war
Global Affairs is reporting the death of another Canadian due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. This is the ninth casualty connected to Canada.
This Canadian couple used surrogacy to have a child. Here's what they want you to know
Families that need help conceiving a child are met with financial burdens that should be covered through government health care and insurance, advocates say.
From COVID-19 to alien contact, conspiracy theories are popular in Canada: survey
The Earth is flat. We have been secretly contacted by intelligent beings from other planets. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin did not land on the moon in 1969. They may sound like bizarre statements, but a new poll suggests a sizable number of Canadians believe in these and other conspiracy theories.
Renowned Quebec entrepreneur, partner reported dead in Caribbean
Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his spouse Dominique Marchand have died in their adopted home of Dominica, in the Caribbean, a source has confirmed.
Renowned Canadian musician and former April Wine singer Myles Goodwyn dead at 75
Myles Goodwyn, the award-winning Canadian singer and songwriter who shot to stardom as the former lead singer of April Wine, has died at age 75.
Backlash continues following Moncton’s decision to not display the Menorah this year
Outrage seen from the community and across the country online after the news broke Friday that the City of Moncton would not display the Menorah this year.
Canada issues updated travel advisory for Guyana amid border dispute referendum in Venezuela
Amid a referendum that will see Venezuelans asked about the future of a chunk of neighbouring Guyana that Venezuela currently claims ownership over, Canada has adjusted its travel advisory to warn against travelling in Guyana near the border.
Another inmate dead at notoriously harsh Newfoundland jail, officials confirm
An inmate has died at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in Newfoundland, one of the oldest operating provincial jails in the country, officials with the provincial Justice Department confirmed.
Commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, U.S. warship downs 3 drones
Ballistics missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck three commercial ships Sunday in the Red Sea, while a U.S. warship shot down three drones in self-defence during the hourslong assault, the U.S. military said. The Iranian-backed Houthis claimed two of the attacks.
Montreal
-
Quebec provincial police take over homicide investigation, victim was acquitted in Hells Angel's murder
Quebec's provincial police force has taken over a Laval, Que. homicide investigation which is now believed to be linked to organized crime.
-
Renowned Quebec entrepreneur, partner reported dead in Caribbean
Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his spouse Dominique Marchand have died in their adopted home of Dominica, in the Caribbean, a source has confirmed.
-
April Wine lead vocalist Myles Goodwyn dead at 75
Myles Goodwyn, lead vocalist, guitarist and principal songwriter for April Wine, passed away after a battle with cancer, according to bandmate and close friend, Jim Henman.
London
-
Public asked to avoid section of Oxford Street East due to high-rise fire
London fire crews are asking the public to avoid a section of Oxford Street East after a parking garage fire spread through the lower levels of a high-rise building on Sunday afternoon.
-
'I’m excited to perform': Local dancers will take stage with professionals in 'The Nutcracker'
'The Nutcracker — A Canadian Tradition' is a staple of the holiday season. Once again, 13 young dancers from seven different studios in London, Ont. will get the opportunity to dance on stage with professionals later this month.
-
Two-vehicle collision temporarily closes Wonderland Road South between Highway 402 on-ramps
Injuries have been reported after a two-vehicle collision shut down a section of Wonderland Road South between the Highway 402 on-ramps late Saturday night.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian and young child struck while crossing a Kitchener street
A Cambridge man and a young child were taken to hospital Saturday afternoon after being struck by an SUV while crossing a Kitchener street.
-
Toy Mountain continues to grow with donations from Doon Toy Drive
With Christmas quickly approaching, Toy Mountain got a little taller Saturday thanks to the 7th annual Doon Toy Drive in Kitchener.
-
Arrest made in November sexual assault at a Kitchener mall: WRPS
A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in connection to a sexual assault police say happened at Fairview Park Mall last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Customers line up for final loaves from Golden Grain after 92 years operating in Sudbury
Long-time business in downtown Sudbury sells its final baked goods to loyal customers before closing its doors for good.
-
What's Ontario's winter forecast this year? Here's what you need to know
Winter is coming, but what will that look like in Ontario? Well, El Niño could bring on a milder season than usual this year.
-
Section of the Sault Canal drained for maintenance
Inspection crews will be spending the next couple of weeks conducting a maintenance check on the bottom of the Sault Ste. Marie Canal.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING First winter storm of the season to bring 15 cm of snow to Ottawa by Monday afternoon
A winter storm warning is now in effect for the city of Ottawa, with freezing rain and up to 15 cm of snow expected Sunday night and on Monday. The city of Ottawa has issued an on-street parking ban for Monday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
-
Father-son business in Ottawa raises money for autism support
Tucked in at the 613flea Christmas Market at Carleton University on Sunday was Jonathan Crone and his business Distinctive Woodworking.
-
Watch where you park near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus
A "no-stopping zone" is in effect on a section of the eastern side of Lynda Lane, from Lynda Lane to Smyth Road, between Dec. 1 and March 31.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigating 'targeted' double shooting
A man and a woman are suffering from serious gunshot-related injuries following a double shooting early Saturday morning at a downtown Windsor residence.
-
St. Clair College students win international digital marketing competition
A St. Clair College advertising class has pulled off the unexpected after they won an international competition over the weekend.
-
'It’s nice to bring it into the winter': Downtown open market a big success for Windsorites
The downtown open market held before and during the Windsor Santa Claus Parade Saturday night was a big success.
Barrie
-
Physician shortage forces RVH to redirect obstetrical, midwifery patients
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre will redirect several of its patients on Sunday night due to a physician shortage.
-
Police investigating suspicious fire at Blue Mountains housing development
Police in the Town of the Blue Mountains are investigating a suspicious fire at a housing development.
-
Barrie police inspector faces discreditable conduct charge following OPP investigation
A senior Barrie police officer is facing a charge of discreditable conduct following a recent investigation conducted by provincial police.
Atlantic
-
April Wine lead vocalist Myles Goodwyn dead at 75
Myles Goodwyn, lead vocalist, guitarist and principal songwriter for April Wine, passed away after a battle with cancer, according to bandmate and close friend, Jim Henman.
-
Weather statements issued ahead of Sunday night and Monday snowfall
A low pressure system exiting the northeastern United States and then passing by the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia will bring a mix of snow and rain to the region Sunday night and Monday.
-
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon nets over $600,000 for children in need
The 60th Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon continued its Maritime traditions on Saturday, showcasing various Maritime talents throughout the seven-hour show.
Calgary
-
Uproar erupts over CCSD administration changing school hours
Reaction has been swift to a story CTV reported on Thursday about plans by the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) to change classroom hours one day a week.
-
Annual toy drive held in honour of Calgary officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett
The 3rd annual Fill the “Sgt. Andrew Harnett Rink” Toy Drive was held Sunday night.
-
Man shot and killed after fight at Sunchild First Nation gas station
A man was shot to death Sunday morning at the Sunchild First Nation gas station.
Winnipeg
-
‘It’s just devastating’: Family and friends remember slain victims in Langside shooting
Dozens of friends and family members gathered outside 143 Langside Street Sunday to remember the lives of their loved ones lost in last week’s deadly shooting.
-
'It's historic': Holiday open house returns to Manitoba Legislature
A long-standing holiday tradition returned to the Manitoba Legislature Saturday.
-
'What Christmas is all about': Bear Clan Patrol launches drive for Winnipeg's homeless
Winnipeg's Bear Clan Patrol has launched its annual donation drive aimed at supporting the city's growing homeless population.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver doctor disappointed by B.C.'s plan for medical assistance in dying at St. Paul's Hospital
Last week, the B.C. government announced it would create a separate clinical space for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, but Dr. Jyothi Jayaraman says that it’s not a compromise.
-
Hundreds of B.C. businesses apply for vandalism fund
More than 600 businesses in B.C. have applied to a provincial rebate program to help prevent and repair damage from vandalism, according to the Ministry of Jobs and Economic Development.
-
'Potent and impactful storm' on the way to B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island
Heavy rainfall is in store for much of southern B.C. starting Monday, when a “potent and impactful storm” is forecast to make landfall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Edmonton
-
Man shot and killed after fight at Sunchild First Nation gas station
A man was shot to death Sunday morning at the Sunchild First Nation gas station.
-
'Inclusion means everyone': Edmonton woman asks city to make communities more accessible
An Edmonton woman wants more done to ensure that community events are accessible for the entire community.
-
Edmonton Oilers help bring 'the spirit up' at holiday dinner for families in need
The Edmonton Oilers spent some time connecting with the community Sunday after practice.