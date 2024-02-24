TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspected impaired driver crashes into Mississauga house: police

    A man has been arrested after allegedly driving while impaired in Mississauga, colliding into a residential garage and being in possession of a knife, according to police.

    Police say that they received a call at 9 a.m. for an impaired driver in the Colonial Drive and Fenwick Crescent area in Mississauga. Upon arrival, police say that an officer was required to deploy their Taser on the male, as he was in possession of a knife. Police say that officers were able to arrest the man and took him to a local hospital “as a precaution.”

    There are unknown charges at this time.

