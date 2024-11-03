Suspected impaired driver arrested after vehicle crashes into building in Toronto’s east end

A suspected impaired driver has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into a building in Toronto’s east end on Sunday morning.

It happened near Queen Street East and Greenwood Avenue at around 8:35 a.m.

Police say that two vehicles were involved in a collision and that one of them went into a building.

Paramedics say that a female was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries while a male was taken with minor injuries. It is not immediately clear which vehicle the injured parties were travelling in.

Eastbound Queen Street is currently closed at Greenwood Avenue while police investigate.