TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 person in custody after man, woman found dead in St. Catharines, Ont., home

    The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett
    One person is in custody after two people were found dead in a home in St. Catharines Thursday morning.

    Niagara police say officers were called to a residence near Queenston and Lorne Streets at 9 a.m.

    When they arrived, police found the bodies of a man and a woman inside.

    Police say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation. The cause of the victim’s deaths has not been released.

    “At this time there is no indication that this was a random act of violence, with one person currently in custody,” police said in a news release on Thursday afternoon.

    It is unclear if the person knew the victims.

    Police ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009451 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

