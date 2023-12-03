Suspect wanted after woman allegedly sexually assaulted inside her North York home

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman inside her North York home over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday at about 3:30 a.m. in the Willowdale area, near Sheppard Avenue West and Bathurst Street.

According to Toronto police, a 21-year-old woman was asleep on her couch inside here apartment when she awoke to someone touching her arm and trying to talk with her.

Police said the suspect then allegedly pulled down his pants, gestured to his genitals, and then sat down on the victim’s stomach.

The woman pushed the suspect off and ran and alerted a witness, scaring off the suspect, they said. He then fled on foot and was last seen going eastbound on Sheppard Avenue West.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, about 35 years old with a thin build, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a white jacket, and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.