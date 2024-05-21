Suspect sought after woman allegedly sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this month.

The incident happened on May 2 in the Scarborough Village neighbourhood, near Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Toronto police said that they were called to that area at around 4:15 p.m. for reports of a sexual assault.

Images of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus in Scarborough on May 2. (TPS photos)

Investigators say that at about that time a man and a woman were riding a TTC bus in that area when a man sexually assaulted the woman before exiting the vehicle.

The suspect is described as 50 to 60 years old and five foot six with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with fur.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.