TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect sought after woman allegedly sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough

    Images of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus in Scarborough on May 2. (TPS photos) Images of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus in Scarborough on May 2. (TPS photos)
    Share

    Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this month.

    The incident happened on May 2 in the Scarborough Village neighbourhood, near Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

    Toronto police said that they were called to that area at around 4:15 p.m. for reports of a sexual assault.

    Images of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus in Scarborough on May 2. (TPS photos)

    Investigators say that at about that time a man and a woman were riding a TTC bus in that area when a man sexually assaulted the woman before exiting the vehicle.

    The suspect is described as 50 to 60 years old and five foot six with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with fur.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador

    As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News