Suspect sought after one person injured in altercation at Scarborough Town Centre

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after one person was injured during an altercation at a mall in Scarborough Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the Scarborough Town Centre around 8:20 p.m. for a person with a knife.

Two people became involved in an altercation near one of the mall's entrances and one of them was stabbed.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police said officers are searching the area for the suspect.

No description was immediately available.