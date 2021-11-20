TORONTO -- Toronto police have released a security camera video of a suspect wanted in connection with a fire that broke out at a pedestrian bridge in Liberty Village Friday evening.

Police said a man set combustible material under the King-Liberty Pedestrian/Cycle Bridge on fire just before 8 p.m.

Videos posted online show heavy flames and smoke at the scene.

Police said the fire caused significant damage to the structure, forcing it to be closed for inspection.

The man is described as having a thin build and dark-coloured hair. Police said he was wearing a long black jacket, black pants and was carrying a dark backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).