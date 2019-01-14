

CTV News Toronto





One person remains outstanding after a car crash led to a dramatic police chase in the city’s east end on Monday morning.

The series of events started near Coxwell Avenue and Plains Road at around 9 a.m.

A woman driving a white Hyundai Sante Fe told CTV News Toronto she was waiting at the intersection when a car sped around the corner and slammed into her.

“I was heading for work and a car just came barreling around the corner and hit me head on,” said the driver, who did not provide her name.

“It felt very hard. My car moved back four or five feet I think. I’m okay, a little shaken.”

The two male occupants, who witnesses describe as being in their 20s, got out of the car and ran away from the crash scene.

Toronto police said the pair eventually boarded a bus in the area.

When officers caught up with them, they arrested one of the two suspects. The other was reportedly able to evade arrest – his coat and shirt reportedly being ripped off during a struggle with officers.

He remains outstanding. Police said they consider him to be “violent and dangerous” and urge anyone who spots someone, possibly without a shirt, to call 911 immediately.