TORONTO -- A 23-year-old man accused of stealing an SUV with a four-year-old child still strapped in the backseat in Toronto over the weekend allegedly took two other vehicles in the span of an hour.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Bloor Street and Ossington Avenue for a report that a black Dodge Journey SUV had been stolen.

The vehicle was parked with a four-year-old child strapped in the back seat.

Officers recovered the vehicle about one kilometre away, at Dupont Street and Dovercourt Road, and found the child unharmed.

Between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. that night, investigators say the suspect also took a Mazda 5 in the Queen Street West and Walnut Avenue area, before ditching that vehicle and allegedly stealing a Toyota Corolla.

On Monday, police arrested a suspect they identified as Yonis Fernandez.

Yonis Fernandez

He was allegedly carrying brass knuckles at the time of his arrest.

He was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, theft of a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Fernandez is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Tuesday.