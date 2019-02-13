

Police have released images of a suspect they believe to be responsible for the murder of a Hamilton man with well-known ties to organized crime.

Cece Luppino was shot dead in what police have called a “very specific, targeted event” at his home on Mountain Brow Boulevard on Jan. 30.

While Luppino had no criminal record, police have acknowledged the family’s mob ties. Reports suggest Luppino is the grandson of late mafia boss Rocco Luppino.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the killing.

On Tuesday, Hamilton police released four images of a suspect who was seen on surveillance video lingering in the neighbourhood that afternoon before walking into Luppino’s open garage.

“These images come from security footage from the victim’s home as well as the neighbouring property,” police said in a release, noting they continue to “pour over” surveillance footage from the area.

The 43-year-old was shot at least once and was found dead by a family member hours later.

Police believe Luppino was being surveilled for some time before the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos or anyone who has information about the shooting is being asked to call Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from the Canadian Press