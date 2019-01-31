

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are describing the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man inside his Hamilton home Wednesday evening as a “specific, targeted event.”

At a news conference held on Thursday, Det. Sgt. Peter Thom said that officers received a 911 call around 5:55 p.m. for reports of a shooting at 56 Mountain Brow Boulevard.

“Upon arrival minutes later, paramedics and police found a male obviously deceased as a result of injuries he had received,” Thom said.

The deceased male sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified by police as Cece Luppino.

Thom said that Luppino lived at the residence and was alone at the time of the incident. Luppino was last seen at his home around 3:30 p.m. and Thom told reporters that the shooting occurred sometime after that.

Thom also said that the victim was found by a family member.

Police said they did not know of a possible motive for the shooting, but did say that investigators believe it was targeted.

“The nuances of the incident itself, the way in which it was carried out, it was a close up encounter,” Thom said. “Obviously where it occurred, it was a very specific, targeted event.”

Investigators are currently looking through security footage from the area and were unable to provide any descriptions of suspects involved in the shooting.

“We have no information on that at the moment, no suspect information, no vehicle information,” he said. “We have CCTV footage, surveillance footage from the residence and neighbouring residents that we are downloading at the moment.”

Thom said that Luppino had no criminal record and was not known to police. Few other details were released about the victim, but Thom did say that he was recently married and worked at a family business in Stoney Creek.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact detectives at 905-546-4863, or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This is Hamilton’s first homicide of 2019.