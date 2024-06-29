TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect identified in downtown Toronto fight that seriously injured 2: police

    Toronto police have identified Angelo Cristo Tambas, 27, of no fixed address, as the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Toronto police have identified Angelo Cristo Tambas, 27, of no fixed address, as the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
    Toronto police have identified a suspect allegedly involved in a fight that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries earlier this month.

    Police said the fight broke out between two groups in the area of King Street West and Spadina Avenue, in the city’s Fashion District, at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 9.

    An argument had occurred between the two victims and the suspect before things turned physical, police said. The victims were both left with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital

    The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

    In an update Saturday, police identified the suspect as Angelo Cristo Tambas, 27, of no fixed address. He's wanted on two counts of aggravated assault, police said.

    Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fight to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

