What's open and closed? Where are the fireworks? What to know for Canada Day 2024 in Toronto
It's Canada Day.
The statutory holiday will see several events and celebrations held across the city, and some businesses and services closed.
Here’s everything you need to know to plan your 2024 Canada Day:
Will the TTC run on Canada Day?
The TTC will operate on modified holiday service levels on Monday. This means all routes will operate on their Sunday schedules, but will start slightly earlier – at 6 a.m.
Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays, will not operate on Canada Day, according to the TTC.
What to do on Canada Day in Toronto
The City is hosting free, family-friendly activities at Thomson Memorial Park, starting at 9 a.m. on Monday.
The festivities start with a free pancake breakfast and include live music, an artisan market, and a craft and face-painting station.
Free admission is also being offered to the Royal Ontario Museum, along with the nine Toronto History Museums across the city.
At Woodbine Park, free concerts by 15 rock 'n' roll tributes are lined up for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Two attendees pose for a photograph ahead a fireworks show in Centennial park as part of Canada Day celebrations, in Toronto on Sunday, July 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Where can you watch Canada Day fireworks in Toronto?
At 10 p.m., firework displays will be held at Ashbridges Bay Park in east Toronto, Centennial Park in Etobicoke, Milliken Park in Scarborough, and Stan Wadlow Park in East York.
Canada’s Wonderland will also have fireworks at 10 p.m. for ticketed guests.
There will be no public firework shows at Nathan Phillips Square, Mel Lastman Square or Fort York National Historic Site.
Can you light fireworks in Toronto on Canada Day?
Canada Day is one of two days Toronto residents can light fireworks on their private property with a permit. (The other is Victoria Day.)
Residential displays will only be allowed until 11 p.m. on Monday. The city asks residents to report any misuse by calling 3-1-1.
What’s open on Canada Day?
Groceries
- Bloor Street Independent City Market
- Eataly’s market
- Pusateri’s Fine Foods
- Rabba Fine Foods
- T&T Supermarkets
- Whole Foods (in Yorkville and Square One Mississauga)
Alcohol
Shopping
- CF Markville Mall
- Toronto Eaton Centre
- Pacific Mall
- Square One Shopping Centre
- Toronto Premium Outlets
- Vaughan Mills
Attractions/Things to do
- Aga Khan Museum
- Art Gallery of Ontario
- Canada’s Wonderland
- Casa Loma
- Cineplex theatres
- CN Tower
- Ripley’s Aquarium
- Royal Ontario Museum (Free admission)
- Toronto Zoo
What’s closed on Canada Day?
Groceries
- All Costco locations
- Many Loblaws and No Frills locations
- Zehrs
- Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations
- Most Metro and Food Basic locations
- Whole Foods (in Leaside, Yonge and Sheppard, Unionville and Oakville)
Alcohol
- All LCBO locations
Shopping
- CF Fairview Mall
- Sherway Gardens
- Don Mills
- Dufferin Mall
- Many Rexall locations
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre (but Cineplex, Earls, Moxies, The Cheesecake Factory, Pickle Barrel, Aburi Tora and Joey’s will remain open)
Services
- Most banks
- Government offices, including ServiceOntario
- Toronto Public Libraries
Unknown First World War soldier who died in battle in France to be honoured in Newfoundland and Labrador
Millions are celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday this year -- as they do every year -- with fireworks, food and family. In Newfoundland, it is a day of mourning for one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.
You might live to be 100 years old. But will you be able to afford it?
Retirement has historically lasted about two decades, but for some Canadians it is now extending to twice that amount of time as more live well into their 90s and beyond. That's making some rethink their investments, savings, expenses and when to retire.
Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.
Cup Noodles wants to rethink the way you eat ramen with new s'mores flavour
Ramen isn't the first food to come to mind when you think of sweet treats. Cup Noodles is trying to change that — with a new s’mores-flavoured instant ramen.
50-year-old Halifax church hall coming down at end of summer, forcing daycare, non-profit to move
A nearly 50-year-old church hall in Halifax is coming down at the end of summer, prompting a daycare and a non-profit organization using the space to find new accommodations.
Eight 'tow truck-related' shootings in Toronto, no injuries reported: police
Toronto police are looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with at least eight separate shootings in the city over the weekend.
Neighbour on the hook for $3,675 in damages due to 'nuisance cedar': B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
NEW How to exercise when it's too hot outside
How hot is too hot for exercising outdoors? Is it safe to exercise outside at some times of the day? Should younger or older people take more precautions in the heat?
Hurricane Beryl takes aim at southeastern Caribbean as a powerful Category 4 storm
Hurricane Beryl began pounding the southeast Caribbean on Monday as a powerful Category 4 storm after becoming the earliest storm of that strength to form in the Atlantic, fuelled by record warm waters.
