What's open and closed? Where are the fireworks? What to know for Canada Day 2024 in Toronto

    It's Canada Day.

    The statutory holiday will see several events and celebrations held across the city, and some businesses and services closed.

    Here’s everything you need to know to plan your 2024 Canada Day:

    Will the TTC run on Canada Day?

    The TTC will operate on modified holiday service levels on Monday. This means all routes will operate on their Sunday schedules, but will start slightly earlier – at 6 a.m.

    Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays, will not operate on Canada Day, according to the TTC.

    What to do on Canada Day in Toronto

    The City is hosting free, family-friendly activities at Thomson Memorial Park, starting at 9 a.m. on Monday.

    The festivities start with a free pancake breakfast and include live music, an artisan market, and a craft and face-painting station.

    Free admission is also being offered to the Royal Ontario Museum, along with the nine Toronto History Museums across the city.

    At Woodbine Park, free concerts by 15 rock 'n' roll tributes are lined up for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.

    Two attendees pose for a photograph ahead a fireworks show in Centennial park as part of Canada Day celebrations, in Toronto on Sunday, July 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

    Where can you watch Canada Day fireworks in Toronto?

    At 10 p.m., firework displays will be held at Ashbridges Bay Park in east Toronto, Centennial Park in Etobicoke, Milliken Park in Scarborough, and Stan Wadlow Park in East York.

    Canada’s Wonderland will also have fireworks at 10 p.m. for ticketed guests.

    There will be no public firework shows at Nathan Phillips Square, Mel Lastman Square or Fort York National Historic Site.

    Can you light fireworks in Toronto on Canada Day?

    Canada Day is one of two days Toronto residents can light fireworks on their private property with a permit. (The other is Victoria Day.)

    Residential displays will only be allowed until 11 p.m. on Monday. The city asks residents to report any misuse by calling 3-1-1.

    What’s open on Canada Day?

    Groceries

    Alcohol

    Shopping

    Attractions/Things to do

    What’s closed on Canada Day?

    Groceries

    Alcohol

    Shopping

    Services

    NEW

