Aggravated assault investigation underway after fight in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have launched an aggravated assault investigation and released an image of a suspect allegedly involved in a fight that sent two people to hospital earlier this month.

Police said the fight broke out between two groups in the area of King Street West and Spadina Avenue, in the city’s Fashion District, at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sunday June 9.

An argument had occurred between the two victims and the suspect before things turned physical, police said. The victims were both left with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, police said. On Wednesday, investigators released an image of the suspect, who is described as a male between the age of 20 and 30-years-old with a medium build.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fight to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.