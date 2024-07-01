TORONTO
Toronto

    • Maple Leafs sign defenceman Tanev to six-year, US$27-million contract

    Share

    Chris Tanev is set to play in his hometown.

    The veteran defenceman and the Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to a six-year, US$27-million contract Monday about 90 minutes before the opening of NHL free agency.

    The 34-year-old blueliner, whose deal is worth US$4.5 million per season, had two goals and 19 points in 75 games in 2023-24 with the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars, but his value comes at the other end of the rink in a shutdown role.

    The rights to Tanev were acquired by the Leafs from the Stars on Saturday for a minor-league forward on an expiring contract and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

    The undrafted Toronto native has 33 goals and 190 points in 792 regular-season games with the Vancouver Canucks, Flames and Stars. He's added 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 60 playoff contests.

    The Leafs also got to work on their crease combination, extending goaltender Joseph Woll on a three-year, US$10.98-million deal that begins in 2025-26.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News