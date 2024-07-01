Maple Leafs sign defenceman Tanev to six-year, US$27-million contract

Chris Tanev is set to play in his hometown.

The veteran defenceman and the Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to a six-year, US$27-million contract Monday about 90 minutes before the opening of NHL free agency.

The 34-year-old blueliner, whose deal is worth US$4.5 million per season, had two goals and 19 points in 75 games in 2023-24 with the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars, but his value comes at the other end of the rink in a shutdown role.

The rights to Tanev were acquired by the Leafs from the Stars on Saturday for a minor-league forward on an expiring contract and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

The undrafted Toronto native has 33 goals and 190 points in 792 regular-season games with the Vancouver Canucks, Flames and Stars. He's added 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 60 playoff contests.

The Leafs also got to work on their crease combination, extending goaltender Joseph Woll on a three-year, US$10.98-million deal that begins in 2025-26.