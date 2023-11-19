TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect charged in downtown Toronto assault that seriously injured one person

    The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

    A 26-year-old man is facing charges following an assault in downtown Toronto last month that left one person seriously injured.

    In a news release issued Saturday, police said a suspect approached an individual on a sidewalk near Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West on Oct. 29 at 1 a.m.

    Investigators said words were exchanged between the two individuals before the suspect lifted the victim off the sidewalk, stumbled, and both fell to the ground, police said.

    The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the altercation, according to police.

    Images of the suspect were released by police on Saturday in an effort to identify him.

    On Sunday, police announced that 26-year-old Roman Kuk had been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

    He’s scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Dec. 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News