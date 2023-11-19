Suspect charged in downtown Toronto assault that seriously injured one person
A 26-year-old man is facing charges following an assault in downtown Toronto last month that left one person seriously injured.
In a news release issued Saturday, police said a suspect approached an individual on a sidewalk near Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West on Oct. 29 at 1 a.m.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Investigators said words were exchanged between the two individuals before the suspect lifted the victim off the sidewalk, stumbled, and both fell to the ground, police said.
The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the altercation, according to police.
Images of the suspect were released by police on Saturday in an effort to identify him.
On Sunday, police announced that 26-year-old Roman Kuk had been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.
He’s scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Dec. 21.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate underway
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Yemen's Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea and take 25 crew members hostage
Yemen's Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route on Sunday, officials said, taking over two dozen crew members hostage and raising fears that regional tensions heightened over the Israel-Hamas war were playing out on a new maritime front.
Blair on Trudeau's 'maximum restraint' comments: PM 'concerned about innocent lives on both sides'
Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the Israeli government to exercise 'maximum restraint' in the war in Gaza, Canada's defence minister says it's wrong to believe that those comments suggest Israel is acting otherwise.
Israel says 55-metre fortified tunnel found under Gaza's Shifa hospital
Israel published video on Sunday of what it described as a tunnel dug by Palestinian militants under the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital, a focus of its search-and-destroy missions against Hamas in a war now in its seventh week.
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
DeSantis won't condemn Musk for endorsing antisemitic post, says 'I did not see the comment'
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is refusing to condemn Elon Musk 's post endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory, maintaining Sunday that he wasn't familiar with the post despite it prompting major companies to pull advertising from the billionaire's X social media platform.
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, where trauma patients remain
Health officials said Sunday that 31 'very sick' premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south and will later go to Egypt, as scores of critically wounded patients remained stranded there days after Israeli forces entered the compound.
Napoleon hat fetches record US$2.1 million at Paris auction
A bicorne hat believed to have belonged to Napoleon Bonaparte sold for a record 1,932,000 euros (US$2.11 million) at the Drouot auction house in Paris on Sunday.
Hollywood's feast and famine before Thanksgiving, as 'Hunger Games' prequel tops box office
'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' topped the North American box office in its first weekend in theatres with US$44 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Montreal
-
Quebec will see three public sector strikes this week
It's shaping up to be a tumultuous week in Quebec's public services sector, with three strikes occurring at different times but all overlapping on Thursday.
-
Exam scores, graduations and gender gaps: Quebec's high schools, ranked
A ranking of Quebec high schools was published on Friday, scoring their performance on a variety of academic indicators.
-
Montrealers protest possible STM service cuts, demand more funding
Concerned about funding for public transit, Montrealers are demonstrating Sunday morning to protest possible service cuts by the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).
London
-
Flames shoot from London, Ont. high-rise window
In images shared with CTV News, heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from an 8th-floor apartment at Jalna Blvd. and Ernest Ave.
-
Two people hurt in south London, Ont. crash
Two people were treated by paramedics following a two-car crash in London Sunday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate underway
The Ontario Liberal Party's final leadership debate is set for this afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Gun used during road rage incident in Cambridge
Police are looking for a man who attacked a driver with a gun during a road rage incident.
-
Man charged with carjacking at Petersburg gas station
A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges for a carjacking Saturday night in Petersburg.
-
Strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
Northern Ontario
-
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
-
Strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
-
Northeast OPP mourn loss of beloved police dog
Ontario Provincial Police are mourning the loss of a longtime police dog, Timber, who passed away last month.
Ottawa
-
Two people hurt in vehicle rollover on Airport Parkway Sunday morning
Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on the Airport Parkway at Brookfield Road just after 6 a.m. Sunday.
-
Ottawa rabbi to visit Israel this week
Ottawa Rabbi Idan Scher is travelling to Israel on Sunday, as part of a solidarity mission organized by Jewish federations across Canada.
-
Here's how Quebec public sector strikes could affect services in Gatineau this week
Tens of thousands of public sector workers are set to hold strikes this week in Gatineau and across Quebec, to back demands for a new contract in talks with the Quebec government.
Windsor
-
'He is so wrong on this': Parts association president slams PBO report on cost of government battery plant investments
A new report from Canada’s parliamentary budget officer indicates the cost of government support for electric vehicle battery plants is higher than reported, by billions, and an industry spokesperson isn’t happy about it.
-
Man arrested for child luring in Chatham-Kent
After a concerned parent discovered ‘disturbing’ messages on their child’s phone, they contacted Chatham-Kent police.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate underway
The Ontario Liberal Party's final leadership debate is set for this afternoon.
Barrie
-
Suspect on the run after joint police investigation near Friday Harbour
Toronto police requested the help of South Simcoe police just after noon in relation to an assault investigation in Toronto.
-
Strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
-
Gaza hostage deal closer than ever, U.S. official says
A deal to secure the release of some of the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas militants is closer than ever in the Islamist group's war with Israel, a White House official said on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Car allegedly stolen near Shediac River: N.B. RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP is searching for a stolen vehicle after an alleged carjacking near Shediac River Saturday night.
-
W5
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
-
Pet pics: Halifax first responders pose with furry friends for calendar fundraiser
Fight4Life, which was established in honour of firefighter Halifax Kyle Currie, who was diagnosed with PTSD and took his own life in 2018, has released its 2024 calendars, which feature first responders posing with their beloved pets.
Calgary
-
Man injured in Saturday night shooting in southwest Calgary
Police are investigating after a Saturday night shooting in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood left one man seriously injured.
-
Southeast Calgary house fire damage limited to bedroom
Fire investigators are looking into a house fire that happened Saturday afternoon.
-
Calgary's Tibetan community hosts cultural bazaar
Calgary's Tibetan community held a cultural celebration in the city's southwest on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Firefighters take on Main Street, Pembina blazes
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) has had a busy 12 hours, responding to two recent blazes on Pembina Highway and Main Street.
-
'Really good procrastinators': Warm weather keeps geese from flying south
Manitoba's unseasonably warm weather has some of our feathered friends sticking around a little longer than usual.
-
Vancouver
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to Vancouver Art Gallery demanding ceasefire
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday afternoon, persistent in their demands for a ceasefire.
-
Surrey highway closing for 24 hours for rail maintenance, Pattullo Bridge work
A stretch of provincial highway in Surrey will close in both directions for 24 hours beginning early Sunday morning to facilitate work related to the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project.
-
1 hospitalized after crash that knocked out power to more than 800 in North Delta Saturday
One person suffered serious injuries and more than 800 BC Hydro customers were left without electricity Saturday after an overnight crash in North Delta.
Edmonton
-
U of A fires Sexual Assault Centre director for signing letter questioning claims of sexual violence against Israelis
The University of Alberta has fired the director of its Sexual Assault Centre over a pro-Palestinian open letter, which calls into question reports of sexual violence against Israeli citizens.
-
Okimâw Awards showcase 'success stories' of Indigenous men in Alberta
Indigenous men from across Treaty 6, 7 and 8 in Alberta were celebrated Saturday.
-
Man injured in Saturday night shooting in southwest Calgary
Police are investigating after a Saturday night shooting in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood left one man seriously injured.