Suspect arrested in deadly North York stabbing

    Toronto police say a suspect involved in a deadly stabbing outside a commercial plaza in North York last weekend has been arrested.

    Police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue just after 6 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man with serious injuries on a roadway.

    Investigators said two men were involved in an altercation in front of a commercial plaza when one was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon.

    Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures when they arrived, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

    The victim was identified by police as 51-year-old Jolly An of Toronto, the city’s 19th homicide victim this year.

    Earlier this week, police identified 67-year-old Alfonso Corpuz, who was described as armed and dangerous, as a suspect.

    On Friday, police announced Corpuz had been arrested a day earlier and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

    Corpuz is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Friday.

