'Violent altercation' ends in 51-year-old man being fatally stabbed in North York

A 51-year-old man is dead after being stabbed during an altercation in North York Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call about a man with serious injuries on a roadway in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue just after 6 a.m.

Two men were involved in an altercation out front of a commercial plaza when one was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

Det. Sgt. Brandon Price told reporters at the scene that emergency crews attempted life-saving measures when they arrived, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a news release issued Saturday evening, police identified the city's 19th homicide victim as Jolly An of Toronto. People working in the area said the victim was a father who lived nearby.

Toronto police investigate a homicide in the city's North York neighbourhood on April 6, 2024.

"It's unknown if it is targeted, but it does seem to be isolated," Price said of the altercation, adding that police have reviewed video footage of an "individual" leaving the scene but have not yet released a description of that person.

Price explained that investigators are still trying to determine the type of weapon used as well as what precipitated the altercation.

Video of the incident viewed by CTV News Toronto appears to show two men fighting when one falls to the ground and is struck.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact investigators.