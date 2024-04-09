TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police search for suspect after 51-year-old man fatally stabbed in North York

    Share

    Police are searching for a murder suspect after a 51-year-old man was fatally stabbed in North York over the weekend.

    Officers responded to a call about a man with serious injuries on a roadway in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Saturday.

    When they arrived, police said, they saw two men involved in an altercation outside of a commercial plaza, when one was stabbed by a sharp-edged weapon. Video of the incident, viewed by CTV News Toronto, appears to show two men fighting when one falls to the ground and is struck.

    Det. Sgt. Brandon Price told reporters on April 6 that emergency crews tried to save the victim’s life, but he was pronounced dead shortly after. The victim was later identified as Jolly An of Toronto, who is the city’s 19th homicide victim this year.

    “It’s unknown if it is targeted, but it does seem to be isolated,” Price said about the murder.

    In a release issued Tuesday, Toronto police said they are searching for 67-year-old Alfonso Corpus, of Toronto, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

    Police describe him as five-foot-six, weighing 150 pounds, with dark hair. Officers are urging people not to approach him if he is seen since he is considered armed and dangerous – instead, call 911 immediately.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Super Trudeau's pre-budget tour is about saving himself

    Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a one-party election campaign in the lead-up to next week's budget. But former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues the only thing people will remember from this budget is the number: how big a deficit it's going to leave.

    This hidden Eden in Mexico won't stay undiscovered forever

    The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News